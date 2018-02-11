BNP Paribas Inaugurates New Abu Dhabi Global Market Branch

Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Court and His Excellency, Edouard Philippe, Prime Minister of France attend Abu Dhabi Inauguration. BNP Paribas today announced the inauguration of its new branch in the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), the international financial centre for local, regional and global institutions in the UAE. The inauguration took place in the presence of His Highness, Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Court and His Excellency, Edouard Philippe, Prime Minister of France.

said Jean Lemierre, Chairman, BNP Paribas. “The move to the Abu Dhabi Global Market s reflects our positive view of Abu Dhabi’s future, a solid, stable and well-governed jurisdiction. The opening of this new branch shows BNP Paribas’ commitment to financing the development of Abu Dhabi and to accompany its investments on an international level, notably in Europe. It will also enable us to further develop our relationships with our corporate and institutional clients in the region,” “The new ADGM branch will reinforce BNP Paribas’ operations in Abu Dhabi, strengthening the Bank’s business synergies and its capacity to better serve its clients and act as the advisor of choice for their international investments,” said Jacques Michel, BNP Paribas Head of Middle East and Africa.

