BNP Paribas Inaugurates New Abu Dhabi Global Market Branch
Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Court and His Excellency, Edouard Philippe, Prime Minister of France attend Abu Dhabi Inauguration.
BNP Paribas today announced the inauguration of its new branch in the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), the international financial centre for local, regional and global institutions in the UAE. The inauguration took place in the presence of His Highness, Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Court and His Excellency, Edouard Philippe, Prime Minister of France.
“The new ADGM branch will reinforce BNP Paribas’ operations in Abu Dhabi, strengthening the Bank’s business synergies and its capacity to better serve its clients and act as the advisor of choice for their international investments,” said Jacques Michel, BNP Paribas Head of Middle East and Africa.
