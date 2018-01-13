Azizi Developments to commence construction of Phases 3 and 4 of Azizi Riviera in February

Dubai: Azizi Developments, one of the leading private developers in the UAE, has announced that the construction of Phases 3 and 4 of its flagship project, Azizi Riviera, will commence in February 2018. Construction of Phases 1 and 2 of the AED12billion canal development in Meydan One is well underway.

Once completed, the four phases of Azizi Riviera will have a total of 16,000 apartments

Farhad Azizi, CEO of Azizi Developments, said: “The consistency in Azizi Riviera construction progress makes the start of 2018 a very exciting time for all of us. This destination project will enhance Dubai community lifestyle options through the introduction of mixed-use assets, such as hotels, residential, and retail developments.”

While Phases 1 and 2 will be completed in Q1 2019, Phases 3 and 4 will be completed in Q3 2019. Once completed, the four phases will have a total of 16,000 apartments.

From February, the waterfront project will witness round-the-clock construction to achieve Azizi Group Chairman Mirwais Azizi’s vision to deliver projects ahead of schedule.

“2017 was extremely positive for us with a steady pace of project construction and handovers, allowing us to further enhance our credibility in the market. 2018 is poised to be an even better year because of our continued growth and expansion, as well as the new projects we will introduce to the market,” Farhad Azizi added.

Inspired by the French Riviera, Azizi Riviera is collectively made up of 69 mid-rise residential buildings comprising studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments, a mega integrated retail district and a four and a five-star hotel.

The architecture, while drawing inspiration from the French Riviera waterfront lifestyle, will also contain versatile, contemporary elements. Outdoor recreation and proximity to the business hub of Dubai and other leading attractions, including the Meydan One Mall and the Meydan Racecourse, home of the Dubai World Cup - the world’s richest horse race, further contribute to making it a sound return on investment.

A key feature of the new development is a mega integrated retail district which will consist of high street bridge brands, leisure and entertainment options. The overall development will also offer access to long paved pedestrian paths and water transport, yachting facilities and a proposed marina, among others.

The first two phases of the project witnessed high demand during Cityscape Global exhibition in September 2017 in Dubai.

About Azizi Developments

Azizi Developments is the real estate investment arm of Azizi Group. Established in 2007, the company’s diverse experience in the property market has led the value of its current portfolio in the emirate to over AED20billion and more than 100 projects at various stages of development.

Azizi Developments was awarded ‘Developer of the Year’ at the Construction Innovation Awards for two consecutive years in 2016 and 2017, and has been instrumental in developing some of the finest properties in The Palm Jumeirah, Meydan, Dubai Healthcare City, Al Furjan, Studio City, Sports City and Jebel Ali.

