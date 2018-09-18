Ariston Offers Consumers a Fresh Approach to Tackle Food Wastage

Across the region, a number of initiatives have been launched recently to encourage people to avoid food waste. For example, the food bank in Saudi Arabia has proposed a fine of SAR1000 for every kilo of surplus food and the UAE Food Bank collects surplus food for distribution to the needy inside and outside the country.

A new study has revealed that more than one trillion dollars’ worth of food goes to waste in the Middle East each year. According to the study by YouGov [1] earlier this year, Saudi Arabia alone, accounts for an estimated economic impact of $13.3 billion per year from food waste, while in the UAE, 40% of the country’s total waste is derived from food. As the region faces the largest deficit between food production and food needs of the population, Ariston is raising awareness on the challenge and promoting positive ways in which we can all make a real impact in our homes.

To support these efforts from the government, Ariston has launched their “ Fresh Thinking For Forgotten Food ” campaign to help tackle food waste and encourage better food habits. Simple tricks and tips for planning ahead, shopping smarter and prepping meals go a long way towards making a difference. Ariston is also empowering consumers with innovative technology and cutting-edge products to help prevent or reduce food waste. The campaign will kick off with a new advertisement followed by online and offline media platforms, providing advice, recipes and variety of simple yet effective “fresh thinking food-hacks” to improve consumers food habits at home.

Advertisement

Simple Tips to Avoid Food Wastage:

Plan your weekly menu – but check the supplies you have at home first

Draw up your shopping list – prioritize in season and local food products, read labels, experiment with less expensive cuts of meat or kinds of fish

Preserve food properly – Put it on the right shelf in the fridge, in the freezer, or in the pantry

Keep an eye on the quantity – Use scales and measuring cups for your ingredients, calculate portions on the basis of likely consumption

Reuse leftovers – Ovens and hobs with technologies that ensure no burnt food, non-stick pots and pans, small appliances that reduce waste to a minimum

Use suitable appliances – Dig out traditional recipes to make with leftovers, try making jams with over-ripe fruit, preserves in oil or vinegar using leftover vegetables

Take care over waste too – Give a second chance to food that’s definitely to throw away by using a food recycler or putting it in the wet waste

Moreover, innovation can play a key role in food waste reduction. This can be through leading-edge refrigeration technology, such as Ariston Monodoor Fridge & Freezer that can extend the shelf life of fresh ingredients, or by optimally freezing foods, or by using smarter storage systems that make it easier to organize and find the foods that need your attention. Similarly, using the Ariston new Combi microwave oven makes it easier to cook with or reheat foods and this can be key to encouraging us to look more favorably at the potential of leftovers.

Ariston Monodoor Fridge & Freezer

Ariston launched the new upright fridge and freezer – a beautifully matched pair of innovative appliances for a more elegant kitchen and more enjoyable, fresher food. Combined together, they create a seamlessly aligned and symmetrical side-by-side pair – a sleek contemporary design that is set apart by authentic aesthetics and craftsmanship from Ariston that matches seamlessly with modern, contemporary kitchens. When the doors open, a range of innovative technologies is revealed, including Humidity Control that ensures optimal food preservation conditions to keep food fresher for longer. The Ariston fridge and freezer supports you everyday to take care of those you care for most and provide healthy, nutritious meals. Whether cooling or freezing – the new Ariston upright fridge and freezer make it effortless to preserve all the freshness, flavour and nutritional value of the stored food. The appliances feature an innovative air circulation system that makes it easy to precisely create the conditions needed to care best for different food types.

Double Space for Everything

Monodoor freezer and fridge is a side by side solution to store your weekly groceries and flexibly organize all the available space. This is the ideal space to best preserve big quantities of food of any dimension, to preserve freshness and nutritional values of food thanks to the synergic action of the innovative cooling technologies. Two monodoor appliances coordinated in every detail, for a perfect aesthetic harmony.

Preventing frost build up with No Frost system

In the Ariston upright freezer, cold air circulation enables a No Frost system that prevents frost build up for an easy defrost of the freezer – saving time and effort. No Frost also actively cares for food by creating the best preservation and storage conditions.

Zero degrees for delicate food with Food Care Zone

The Ariston upright fridge also has a Food Care Zone that is kept at a lower temperature than the rest of the interior. This dedicated compartment maintains the ideal temperature for the storage of the most delicate foods, such as meat, fish and dairy products. This simple and elegant approach makes it easier to keep food safe and fresh for longer.

Ariston’s new combi microwave oven

Ariston’s new combi microwave oven is the perfect choice for quick fat-free cooking that preserves all the nutrients of the food. Equipped with the multiwave technology, the microwaves are emitted into the space from two entry points at different times, distributed in every direction, bouncing on the walls. The movement means the microwaves reach every part of the food for more uniform cooking, heating and defrosting, reducing time as well as energy consumption.

The combi microwave oven is also equipped with Dynamic Defrost. You can just indicate the type of food along with its weight, and the oven will automatically calculate the time needed by using multiwaves system to guarantee uniform defrosting. Furthermore, the oven has a ‘Dynamic Crisp” feature that uses the multiwave technology and the grill to quickly reach the most suitable temperature for browning, making your food crisp and delicious. Alternatively, the ‘Dynamic Steam’ maintains the nutritional values and vitamins thanks to the gentle cooking of the steam.

The Ariston range is available across major retail and dealer stores across the Middle East.

-Ends-

About Whirlpool Corporation

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) is the world’s leading major home appliance company, with approximately $21 billion in annual sales, 92,000 employees and 70 manufacturing and technology research centers in 2017. The company markets Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Ariston and Indesit in Middle East and Africa. In Europe Middle East and Africa (EMEA) it has approximately 24,000 employees, a sales presence in more than 30 countries and manufacturing sites in eight countries. Whirlpool EMEA is an operating segment of Whirlpool Corporation. Whirlpool Corp.’s MEA Operations Center is located in Dubai, UAE. Additional information about the company can be found at www.WhirlpoolCorp.com or by visiting our Facebook page www.facebook.com/Aristonarabia

For further information, please contact:

Whirlpool Corporation

Layal Dalal

Regional Corporate Communications Manager - MEA

Email: layal_dalal@whirlpool.com

GolinMENA

Malaika Fernandes

Tel. +971569173650

Email: MFernandes@golin.ae

© Press Release 2018