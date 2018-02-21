Albaraka Türk Participation Bank raises additional Tier 1 capital by successfully issuing the Turkish banking sector's first exchange-listed Tier 1 Sukuk

Albaraka Türk Participation Bank (a subsidiary banking unit of Al Baraka Banking Group B.S.C.) announces it has successfully issued Turkey’s first-ever Tier 1 perpetual sukuk and the country’s first Basel 3 compliant publically-listed Tier 1 instrument. This pioneering transaction marks a key milestone for the Turkish Participation Banking Sector and a significant and critical innovation for the Turkish Banking Sector. The USD 205 million sukuk was priced at a profit rate of 10% and was privately placed amongst several regional and international banks. Commenting on the transaction, Mr. Meliksah Utku, General Manager of Albaraka Türk, stated: “As the first participation bank in Turkey, we are proud to have issued such an innovative transaction which once again re-affirms and reflects the pioneering ambitions of our institution. The successful closure of our transaction will ensure that Albaraka Turk will be amongst the highest capitalized institutions in the Turkish banking sector and this puts us in a great position moving forward in re-enforcing our support for the Turkish economy.”

The sukuk certificates were issued by Bereket One Ltd, a special purpose company, and are listed on the Irish Stock Exchange. Mr. Malek Temsah, Assistant General Manager of Treasury and Financial Institutions further added: “Our hope is that this transaction will serve as a stepping stone for the Turkish banking sector at large to see the benefits of boosting capital vis-a-vis the issuance of such Basel 3-compliant hybrid instruments as a viable long-term capital raising alternative.” Standard Chartered Bank, acting as Global Coordinator, was joined by Bank ABC, Emirates NBD, QInvest and Noorbank, whom were the joint lead managers for the sukuk offering.

