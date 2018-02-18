Al Bilad Real Estate Investment Company and Dose Café enter strategic agreement for uptake of space in the Water Garden City

Manama, Bahrain: Al Bilad Real Estate Investment Company one of the leading real estate developers in the Kingdom of Bahrain and the master developer of the Water Garden City project, today announced that Dose Cafe one of the finest coffee specialized in the GCC, has committed to an uptake of space in the 'Promenade Dining Strip', overlooking the Marina, which is the phase I of the development.

Commenting on the agreement with the Dose Cafe, Mr. Zeyad Abdullatif Janahi, General Manager, of Al Bilad Real Estate Investment Company, said: “It is our pleasure to welcome Dose Cafe at Water Garden City. This move reinforces the initiative of several cafes and restaurants in the region to capitalize on the growth opportunities offered by the partnership with Water Garden City. The area of restaurants and cafes is designed to give tenants and their visitors a unique experience with the outdoor space for each café or restaurant and the stunning sea views of the marina and the city.