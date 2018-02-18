Al Bilad Real Estate Investment Company and Dose Café enter strategic agreement for uptake of space in the Water Garden City
Manama, Bahrain: Al Bilad Real Estate Investment Company one of the leading real estate developers in the Kingdom of Bahrain and the master developer of the Water Garden City project, today announced that Dose Cafe one of the finest coffee specialized in the GCC, has committed to an uptake of space in the 'Promenade Dining Strip', overlooking the Marina, which is the phase I of the development.
Commenting on the agreement with the Dose Cafe, Mr. Zeyad Abdullatif Janahi, General Manager, of Al Bilad Real Estate Investment Company, said: “It is our pleasure to welcome Dose Cafe at Water Garden City. This move reinforces the initiative of several cafes and restaurants in the region to capitalize on the growth opportunities offered by the partnership with Water Garden City. The area of restaurants and cafes is designed to give tenants and their visitors a unique experience with the outdoor space for each café or restaurant and the stunning sea views of the marina and the city.
Commenting on the agreement with Albilad Real Estate Investment Company, Mr Beshara Abdo, Managing Partner at Dose Cafe, said: “We believe that Bahrain has a strategic location as the gate to the Gulf countries, it has great potential to attract tourists and visitors and we are committed to optimally exploiting this opportunity. The Water Garden City project is a first-class development and has all the required specifications and standards, in the Seef district, opposite to the City Centre and overlooking the sea from all angles. We are delighted and very excited about opening our new branch in this landmark development.”
