ART Rotana wins "Bahrain's leading hotel" award for 4 years in a row!

Amwaj Islands, Bahrain : ART Rotana, the luxury five-star beach resort located in Amwaj Islands, proudly celebrates winning the “Bahrain’s leading hotel” award for 4 years in a row. The ceremony was held by the World Travel Awards recently in Dubai with the presence of many other 5-star hotels and resorts. This prestigious award is a continuous recognition of the sustained commitment of the hotel to offer excellent services and outstanding achievements in the international luxury hospitality industry.

Commenting on the award, Lilian Roger, General Manager of ART Rotana, stated: “We are pleased to be recognized during the event of World Travel Award at the Middle East Gala Ceremony 2018, which shows the great efforts and the quality of services we offer in our hotel. It is a sign of our commitment to continuously try exceeding our customer’s expectations and to reflect high standards set by Rotana Group across all our facilities and services where we create the perfect atmosphere for our guests.” Mr. Roger continued: “Winning the “Bahrain’s leading hotel” award for 4 years in a row would not have been possible without the commitment and dedication of every single colleague in the hotel.”

