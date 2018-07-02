ART Rotana wins "Bahrain's leading hotel" award for 4 years in a row!
Amwaj Islands, Bahrain : ART Rotana, the luxury five-star beach resort located in Amwaj Islands, proudly celebrates winning the “Bahrain’s leading hotel” award for 4 years in a row. The ceremony was held by the World Travel Awards recently in Dubai with the presence of many other 5-star hotels and resorts.
This prestigious award is a continuous recognition of the sustained commitment of the hotel to offer excellent services and outstanding achievements in the international luxury hospitality industry.
Mr. Roger continued: “Winning the “Bahrain’s leading hotel” award for 4 years in a row would not have been possible without the commitment and dedication of every single colleague in the hotel.”
About ART Rotana Amwaj Islands Bahrain:
ART Rotana Amwaj Islands is a five-star family hotel by the Rotana Group. The hotel is a unique, art-inspired property located on the sea front of the Amwaj Islands, approximately 5 minutes’ drive from Bahrain International Airport and 10 minutes away from Bahrain’s capital, Manama.
Set to become a superb landmark destination, the new 311-room property boasts stunning architecture across its premises inspired by Arabian art and offers a cozy blend of tradition and modernity perfectly balanced with high-end luxury and unparalleled service.
For media enquiries kindly contact:
Tom Simms
Cluster Director Marketing Rotana Bahrain
Rola Khatib
Cluster Assistant Director Marketing Rotana Bahrain
Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.
The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.
To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.