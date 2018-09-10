AMD reimagines everyday computing with new Zen based Athlon desktop processors
Dubai, UAE — AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) today announced a reimagined family of AMD Athlon desktop processors with Radeon Vega graphics that have been optimized for everyday PC users: the AMD Athlon 200GE, Athlon 220GE, and Athlon 240GE processor. Combining the high-performance x86 “Zen”3 core and “Vega”[iii] graphics architectures in a versatile System-on-Chip (SOC) design, the Athlon desktop processors offer responsive and reliable computing for a wide range of experiences, from day-to-day needs like web browsing and video streaming through more advanced workloads like high-definition PC gaming. Complementing this news, AMD announced the availability of the commercial-grade Athlon PRO 200GE desktop processor, along with three 2nd Gen Ryzen PRO desktop processor models for the commercial, enterprise, and the public sector: the Ryzen 7 PRO 2700X, Ryzen 7 PRO 2700, and Ryzen 5 PRO 2600 processors. With these new introductions, AMD now offers a top-to-bottom line-up of professional-grade computing solutions for experiences that range from premium content creation to advanced multitasking and office productivity.
“We are proud to expand our successful “Zen” core-based consumer and commercial product portfolios today with the addition of AMD Athlon, AMD Athlon PRO, and 2nd Gen AMD Ryzen PRO desktop processors. The new Athlon desktop processors, now incorporating the advanced “Zen”3 core and “Vega”3 graphics architectures, energize a legendary processor brand in AMD Athlon – a brand that consumers and PC enthusiasts alike trusted throughout nearly two decades of innovation,” said Saeid Moshkelani, senior vice president and general manager, Client Compute, AMD. “Additionally, we are continuing to offerbusiness PC users more processing power than we ever have before with the launch of 2nd Gen Ryzen PRO desktop processorsinto the commercial market.”
AMD Athlon™ 200GE Processor with Radeon™ Vega Graphics
The highly efficient “Zen” architecture helps the AMD Athlon 200GE processor stay cool and quiet[iv] for reliable computing experiences, while its “Zen” processor and graphics cores enable responsive PC performance and fluid experiences for games or HD movies. In addition, the AMD Athlon 200GE processor is supported by the existing AMD Socket AM4 infrastructure for a platform that delivers the latest PC features including DDR4 memory, NVMe storage, 4K display support, USB 3.1 Gen2 support, and that offers an easy upgrade path to even more performance with AMD Ryzen™ processors and discrete graphics cards.
The AMD Athlon 200GE desktop processor offers:
- Up to 169 percent more responsive computing than AMD’s previous generation AMD A6-9500E1
- Up to 67 percent more GPU performance and up to 2X greater power efficiency than the competition4
- Up to 84 percent faster high-definition PC gaming than the competition[v]
AMD Athlon™ PRO and 2nd Generation AMD Ryzen PRO Desktop Processors
AMD PRO processors are designed for business, bringing reliability, security, and performance to address the demands of today’s compute-intensive enterprise-focused workloads. All AMD PRO processors across the product stack provide commercial-grade quality and reliability to help ensure platform longevity and support open-standard manageability to enable greater management flexibility in a multi-vendor client environment at a business-friendly price. In addition, AMD GuardMI technology enables state-of-the-art, power-on to power-off, silicon-level security that helps protect against an ever-growing number of threats.
Built on x86 “Zen”3 core, both Athlon PRO 200GE and 2nd Gen Ryzen PRO desktop processors provide breakthrough responsiveness for the most demanding enterprise-class applications and multi-tasking workflows.
- Athlon PRO 200GE processor offers
- Up to 19% faster system performance than the competition[vii]
- Up to 67% faster graphics performance than the competition7
- Ryzen 7 PRO 2700X processor delivers
- Up to 10% higher multiprocessing performance than the 1st Gen Ryzen 7 PRO 1700X2
- Up to 24% more CPU performance than the competition[viii]
- Up to 18% better performance than the competition[ix]
Availability
The AMD Athlon 200GE processor will be available from global retailers and system integrators starting Sept. 18, 2018, and the Athlon 220GE and 240GE processor models are slated for launch in Q4 2018. The AMD Athlon PRO 200GE and 2nd Gen Ryzen PRO desktop processors will be available with major global OEMs including Dell, HP, and Lenovo systems, dependent on respective OEM launch schedules. A complete list of participating retailers and launch information can be found at www.AMD.com.© Press Release 2018
Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.
The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.
To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.