ADM launches Initiate 360° to enhance cooperation with contractors, consultants and developers

The launch of the imitative is line with the vision of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince, Deputy Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces and Chairman of the Executive Council aimed at nurturing a humanitarian and consolidated community. It instils in the business community the sense of individual and corporate responsibility and alleviates the financial burdens on companies. It contributes to the realization of the vision of Abu Dhabi City Municipality in developing a highly competent municipal system capable of achieving sustainable development and improving the standard of living in Abu Dhabi Emirate.

Abu Dhabi City Municipality – The Abu Dhabi City Municipality ( ADM ) has launched ‘Initiate 360°’ aimed to bolster cooperation with partners as regards the implementation of Abu Dhabi Safety and Occupational Health System and ensuring the compliance with the required stipulations and standards at building and construction sites. This initiative is an episode of elective compliance and self-monitoring on the part of contractors, consultants and developers in the projects they undertake. In particular, it relates to all matters associated with the standards and requirements of the Safety and Occupational Health System at construction sites.

“The underlying idea of the ‘Initiate 360°’ is to engage the contractor, consultant and developer in a regime of self-monitoring of their business, reposing full confidence in their efforts, and enabling them out of their accord to carry out self-assessment of risks at construction sites under their responsibility. A joint team between the Municipality and these entities will be set up to assess the construction sites and identify areas of improvement,” said Dr. Huda Al Salmi, Director of Environment, Health and Safety at the Municipality .

“The Municipality has also come up with a goodwill initiative whereby offences will be suspended at construction sites until the ‘Initiate 360°’ has been given ample time to evolve and achieve its objectives. It seeks to raise self-awareness and enabling the contractors to perceive their offences from the perspective of others. It means that several parties, instead of the Municipality alone, will assess the construction site. In so doing, the Municipality transfers the inspection from the Vertical level (Pyramidal) to the Horizontal level,” she added.

“The main objective of offences is to enhance the compliance with the safety and occupational health rules in the building and construction sector. So, through this initiative, we aim to realize the following objectives:

Easing the financial burden on contractors and consultants through a joint business model of inspecting sites shared by the municipal inspectors and officials of safety and health of construction sites.

Cementing proactive measures for curbing accidents; which contributes to providing a safe environment for workers as well as the surrounding buildings and pedestrians.

Raising the public awareness and diffusing the culture of self-compliance with the environment, health and safety standards.

Carrying out a comprehensive project assessment enabling contractors to identify their offences from the perspective of others.

“The initiative will be implemented through inviting contractors and consultants to sign an agreement for the portfolio of projects they undertake. The agreement provides for setting up a joint team to visit projects and construction sites and identify areas of improvement without issuing offences.

“On the other hand, the contractor or consultant shall be committed to rectifying the situation according to the corrective plan set. The Plan will help the contractor or consultant avoid offences and have the construction site assessed by several parties with the aim of validating the implementation of the health and safety requirements and standards; a key condition in the agreement. It contributes to the improvement of the work environment and protecting workers from accidents and injuries by adopting the right measures,” she further added.

The Municipality has launched this initiative as an initial phase in collaboration with some contractors, consultants and developers. It called on interested companies to register through the link: ( بادر ( 360°

After registration, the participating companies will be selected, and the undertaking will be signed including the corrective measures and the freezing of offences for an agreed period, and the formation of a joint team between the Environment, Health and Safety Team will be set up with the officials of health and safety at construction sites.

“The initiative is expected to bring about positive results in the implementation of the health and occupational safety standards at construction sites and include about 9600 inspection visits. It boosts the satisfaction of contractors and consultants with the services of the Municipality, and reduce the financial burden on the entities involved in the building, construction and community sectors,” added Al Salmi.

