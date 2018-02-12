ABB digital technology fuels progress in Egypt's thriving oil and gas sector

With more than 400 exhibitors and 15,000 expected visitors, EGYPS 2018brings together global business leaders who will discuss growth and innovation in the oil and gas sector toenhance regional and global industry collaboration.

ABB Egyptwill demonstrate its digital solutions for theoil, gas and chemicals industry at EGYPS 2018, providing the tools for the Egyptian government’s ambitious agenda to unlock the full potential of the country’s oil and gas sector.

ABBwill demonstrate its leading solution in distributed control systems,EOW- i3 Extended Control Room Concept, which showscritical data for oil and gas plants located onshore and offshoreon an interactive dashboard. The technology allows users to remotely monitor all plant aspects while analyzing and viewing highly complex data.

“The EOW is part of the ABB Ability™ solutions platform which presents a combination of equipment, systems and services that are digital and seamlessly connected,” said Naji Jreijiri, Managing Director ABB Egypt North and Central Africa. “There is alignment between our solutions andthe Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources new integrated strategy, which aimsto realizethe petroleum sector’s full potential by the year 2021.We want to contribute to sustainable development and become a role model for the modern Egypt.”

ABB uses a collaborative approach in developing solutions for customers by bringing together people, products, services and applications to operate in a digital world. “Some of today’s technical problems didn’t exist a decade ago, such as cyber security threats, broken control loops, safety system failures and rotating equipment downtime. Our ABB Ability solutions for the oil, gas and chemical sector utilize our analytics engine to turn data into collaborative actions across disciplines from various locations,”said Ahmed Sherbini, ABB Egypt Oil & Gas Business Unit Manager

