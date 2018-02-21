15th Doha Jewellery and Watches Exhibition Showcases Elegant Designs and Expert Craftsmanship

Doha-Qatar: The 15th edition of the Doha Jewellery and Watches Exhibition 2018 (DJWE), opening today (February 21) at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center (DECC), will bring together world-renowned brands and up-and-coming designers in a display of sophisticated timepieces and jewellery collections, and a programme of new activities. Open to visitors until February 26 in the centre of West Bay, the highly-anticipated event will feature more than 490 local and international prestigious brands, offering a wide range of exceptional jewellery and timepieces. Visitors can pre-register for their complimentary access to the event at www.djwe.qa, or alternatively on-site at DECC. This milestone edition marks 15 years of luxury, glamour and exclusive reveals. Throughout the show’s sparkling history, DJWE has successfully retained and reinforced its position as a must-visit event for jewellery aficionados, and as one of the foremost business events held in Qatar. Even as the Qatari market overcomes exceptional circumstances, DJWE continues to be an established, prominent platform, attracting entrepreneurs and established brands alike from around the world.

Proudly returning to DJWE 2018 is the Young Qatari Designers (YQDs) initiative, held under the patronage of the HE the Prime Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Al Thani. Six talented Qatari designers will take part in the global platform to present their collections and make their debuts on the international jewellery scene. To elevate the local designers and to add to this year’s programme of activities, DJWE has partnered with AlBahie, Qatar’s first auction house, to host a charity auction to benefit Education Above All. Scheduled for February 25 at the DECC, the auction named MILEstones will provide jewellery enthusiasts with the opportunity to bid on unique signature pieces by the Young Qatari Designers to celebrate the 15th edition of DJWE. This year’s event will also incorporate a new one-day Forum featuring seminars on February 22nd at the Shangri-La hotel Doha, offering behind the scenes access to the luxurious world of jewellery and watches. The event will allow attendees to share their passions and will encourage knowledge-sharing from emerging and established international and local designers, and enthusiasts alike. Spaces for the DJWE Forum are limited so pre-registration is recommended via www.djwe.qa.

Advertisement