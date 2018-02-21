15th Doha Jewellery and Watches Exhibition Showcases Elegant Designs and Expert Craftsmanship
Doha-Qatar: The 15th edition of the Doha Jewellery and Watches Exhibition 2018 (DJWE), opening today (February 21) at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center (DECC), will bring together world-renowned brands and up-and-coming designers in a display of sophisticated timepieces and jewellery collections, and a programme of new activities. Open to visitors until February 26 in the centre of West Bay, the highly-anticipated event will feature more than 490 local and international prestigious brands, offering a wide range of exceptional jewellery and timepieces. Visitors can pre-register for their complimentary access to the event at www.djwe.qa, or alternatively on-site at DECC.
This milestone edition marks 15 years of luxury, glamour and exclusive reveals. Throughout the show’s sparkling history, DJWE has successfully retained and reinforced its position as a must-visit event for jewellery aficionados, and as one of the foremost business events held in Qatar. Even as the Qatari market overcomes exceptional circumstances, DJWE continues to be an established, prominent platform, attracting entrepreneurs and established brands alike from around the world.
This year’s event will also incorporate a new one-day Forum featuring seminars on February 22nd at the Shangri-La hotel Doha, offering behind the scenes access to the luxurious world of jewellery and watches. The event will allow attendees to share their passions and will encourage knowledge-sharing from emerging and established international and local designers, and enthusiasts alike. Spaces for the DJWE Forum are limited so pre-registration is recommended via www.djwe.qa.
Upon popular demand, French watchmaking expert Objectif Horlogerie returns to host daily complimentary watchmaking sessions, offering enthusiasts a diploma into the precision and complexity of handcrafting timepieces. International watches experts Artcurial, will also provide watch collectors with daily free consultations and valuations.
In addition, DJWE will welcome for the 15th consecutive year Qatar-based premium jewellers, AlFardan Jewellery Company, Ali Bin Ali Group, Al Majed Jewellery, Amiri Gems WLL, and Fifty One East, who will return to present their unique, world-class collections.
Doha Jewellery and Watches Exhibition 2018 is organised by Qatar Tourism Authority (QTA) and delivered by Auditoire. To view the full programme and to register for DJWE activities, please visit: www.djwe.qa/activities-programme/
About DJWE
Doha Jewellery and Watches Exhibition (DJWE), now in its fifteenth year, is firmly established as one of the world’s great aspirational luxury experiences open to all. As one of largest and most prestigious exhibitions permitting direct sales by exhibitors to private individuals, DJWE attracts discerning and affluent visitors and is becoming an essential player and unique business opportunity in the global jewellery and watches industry.
DJWE’s 2018 edition is conceived as a journey to the heart of a glamorous tale crafted around the unique beauty, art, legacy and craftsmanship of the pieces on display: every jewel and watch has a story which visitors are invited to discover. World-renowned brands have again authored exclusive one-offs and specially themed creations for DJWE’s 2018 chapter and, as well as the most celebrated names, up-and-coming designers and local talent will also be represented.
Following last year’s success, DJWE 2018 returns to the impressive spaces of the Doha Exhibition and Conference Center (DECC) in the heart of Doha’s business district.
Attendance of DJWE 2018 is a uniquely memorable event, polished and magnified by the experience of legendary Qatari hospitality in the glamorous setting of Doha’s West Bay.
For the latest list of exhibitors please visit the official website: www.djwe.qa
