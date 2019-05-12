Zain Saudi Arabia places 1st 5G call

Riyadh - Zain Saudi Arabia ( Zain KSA ) announces it has completed one of the first 5G calls in the region on its network. The company tested unprecedented speeds on its 5G network, successfully exceeded 1,000 Mbps, with various other tests being conducted to determine the average speed that a 5G network offers and ensure full technical readiness.

Zain KSA continues to work tirelessly to attain faster speeds and higher quality across its networks. The operator is fully aware that its customers demand the best service quality, and that is exactly what it continues to work diligently to provide through its dedicated 5G team.

Commenting on the achievement, Eng. Sultan bin Abdulaziz AlDeghaither, CEO of Zain KSA said, "This is one of the first 5G call experiences in the region, and one of the first in the world without using voice-call apps. We have managed to tap into unprecedented speeds via 5G technology, demonstrating once again the active role Zain KSA plays in the ICT sector. This milestone also reflects Zain’s relentless pursuit of state-of-the-art technology without compromising on quality.”

Eng. AlDeghaither expressed his sincerest appreciation to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, and His Royal Highness the Crown Prince, for extending unlimited support toward the private sector in general, and the ICT sector in particular, which in turn has contributed to elevating the quality of services.

"Our aspirations at Zain KSA go way beyond 5G, as we continue to work towards faster speeds and higher quality across our networks in the future," said Eng. AlDeghaither, further stating, “The Saudi ICT sector is witnessing a major renaissance in terms of service quality and network penetration.”

Eng. AlDeghaither also expressed his appreciation for the efforts of the Ministry of Communication and Information Technology in helping make Saudi Arabia among the first countries in the Middle East and North Africa to launch 5G. He also thanked the Communications and Information Technology Commission (CITC) for the introduction of 5G frequencies, a move that reflects the remarkable progress achieved by the sector to support the digital transformation across the Kingdom.

In January 2018, Zain KSA obtained new spectrum frequencies in the 2600 MHz and 3500 MHz bands in an auction facilitated by the CITC. These new spectrum frequencies have enabled the company to prepare and live-test 5G technology. It is anticipated that 5G will bring about a quantum leap in ICT sector services in the Kingdom and around the world, allowing Zain KSA to meet the needs and expectations of its customers, and align with the objectives of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

By leveraging its human and technical capital, Zain KSA plans to introduce more 5G services into the Kingdom. This will allow the company to meet the wants of its customers while contributing real added value to the ICT sector.

© Press Release 2019