Visit of UN Expert on Human Rights in Sudan Adama Dieng postponed

The first mission to Sudan by the UN Expert on Human Rights in the Sudan Adama Dieng, which was due to take place from 22 to 27 January 2022, has been postponed upon the request of the Sudanese authorities.

“I have been following with deep concern the deteriorating human rights situation in the country since my appointment in Nov 2021,” Dieng said. “In view of these developments, I felt my visit would have been timely – also considering that all the preparations were finalized in consultation with the authorities, including the issuance of visas for myself and my team.”

“I was very much looking forward to having a candid conversation with State and non-State actors, including victims of human rights violations. I call upon the authorities in Sudan to communicate the dates for my next visit as soon as possible. In the meantime, I shall continue to engage with a wide range of actors, including civil society, to closely monitor and assess the human rights situation in the country.”

Dieng was designated to serve as UN Expert on Human Rights in Sudan by the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights in November 2021, as mandated by the UN Human Rights Council. Council resolution S-32/1 requested the Expert to monitor the developing human rights situation in Sudan with the assistance of, and in close cooperation with, the UN Joint Human Rights Office in Sudan. In performing his duties, the Expert has been mandated to pay special attention to victims, ensure a gender perspective and engage with all relevant parties, including civil society. The Expert will contribute to the written report that the High Commissioner is mandated to present to the UN Human Rights Council in June 2022.

Dieng assumed his duties soon after his appointment, and his term of office as an expert for Sudan will conclude upon restoration of the country’s civilian-led government. Dieng is a former UN Under-Secretary-General and Special Adviser of the Secretary-General on the Prevention of Genocide.

