Tourism Malaysia and Air Arabia announced a joint promotional campaign at ATM 2019

The signing ceremony by Datuk Musa Hj. Yosuf, Director General of Tourism Malaysia, and Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer of Air Arabia took place in Dubai at Arabian Travel Market 2019, the Middle East’s leading event for the travel and tourism industry. The campaign aims to promote the enhanced connectivity between Malaysia and the Middle East in line with the goals of the country’s Visit Malaysia 2020 initiative, which seeks to attract 30 million tourists and around AED 89 billion in tourism receipts by the year 2020.

Dubai, UAE: Tourism Malaysia, a leading organization under the Malaysian Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture that is responsible for promoting the country as a preferred destination for travellers, has announced a joint promotional campaign with Air Arabia , the Middle East and North Africa’s first and largest low-cost carrier. The campaign will highlight the introduction of direct daily flights from Sharjah to Kuala Lumpur and the campaign will run across the GCC, Iraq and Egypt market.

Air Arabia ’s direct flights between Sharjah and Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia’s capital city, start July 1st, 2019. It is also the first direct flight from the region by a low-cost carrier.

The seven-hour flight will operate daily. Flights on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays depart Sharjah International Airport at 14:55 hours local time arriving at Kuala Lumpur International Airport at 02:25 hours local time. The return flights depart Kuala Lumpur International Airport at 03:35 hours arriving in Sharjah at 06:50 hours local time.

Flights operating on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays depart Sharjah International Airport at 21:20 hours local time arriving at Kuala Lumpur International Airport at 08:50 hours local time. The return flights depart Kuala Lumpur International Airport at 09:55 hours arriving in Sharjah at 13:10 hours local time.

Air Arabia will operate its brand new Airbus A321 neo LR aircraft on this route with a capacity of 215 seats.

About Air Arabia:

Air Arabia (PJSC), listed on the Dubai Financial Market, is the Middle East and North Africa’s leading low-cost carrier (LCC). Air Arabia commenced operations in October 2003 and currently operates a fleet of 54 new Airbus A320 & A321 aircraft, serving over 155 routes from four hubs in the UAE, Morocco and Egypt. Air Arabia is an award-winning airline that focuses on offering comfort, reliability and value-for-money air travel.

About Tourism Malaysia:

MALAYSIA TOURISM PROMOTION BOARD OR TOURISM MALAYSIA is an agency under the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Malaysia. It focuses on the specific task of promoting Malaysia as a preferred tourism destination. Since its inception, it has emerged as a major player in the international tourism scene. In 2018, Malaysia registered AED 74.7 billion Tourism receipt & 25.8 million tourist arrivals, placing it among the major tourism destinations of the world.

