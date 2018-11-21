Raya Raphaël Nahas advocates for women in the Board Room
Banque Libano-Française (BLF) took part in the "Tone from the Top - Regional Corporate Governance Conference" held at the MEA Training & Conferences Center, on November 14.
Raya Raphaël Nahas, BLF General Manager and Board Member, participated in the "Women in the Board Room and their Impact on Governance and Performance Panel - The Business Case", along with Tamara Salha, Hotel Manager at Phoenicia Hotel, Merima Zupcevic, Corporate Governance Lead at International Finance Corporation, Asmahan Zein, Chairperson of Lebanese League of Women in Business, and Nada Alameddine, Partner at Hodema Consulting Services who chaired the panel.
During her intervention, Mrs. Nahas highlighted that, although the Lebanese Law doesn’t push towards improving diversity at board’s level, BLF is working on improving gender diversity at all levels of managerial positions to build competencies and experience, and ultimately prepare women to become potential board members. “We, at BLF, are committed to offer equal opportunities at the workplace, as we also abide by the principle of equal remuneration for work of equal value. In addition, our Bank is leading the banking sector in gender diversity in leadership with 51% of managerial positions being held by women”, she added.
It is worth mentioning that Raya Raphaël Nahas is the only female General Manager in the Lebanese Banking Sector.© Press Release 2018
