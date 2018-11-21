Raya Raphaël Nahas advocates for women in the Board Room

Banque Libano-Française (BLF) took part in the "Tone from the Top - Regional Corporate Governance Conference" held at the MEA Training & Conferences Center, on November 14.

Raya Raphaël Nahas, BLF General Manager and Board Member, participated in the "Women in the Board Room and their Impact on Governance and Performance Panel - The Business Case", along with Tamara Salha, Hotel Manager at Phoenicia Hotel, Merima Zupcevic, Corporate Governance Lead at International Finance Corporation, Asmahan Zein, Chairperson of Lebanese League of Women in Business, and Nada Alameddine, Partner at Hodema Consulting Services who chaired the panel.