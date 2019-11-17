Mubadala Aerospace merges its MRO and capital businesses to create a national champion for industrial services

By reinforcing its strategic focus on enhanced customer support through superior engineering and leasing solutions excellence, underpinned by industry-leading innovation and technology, Sanad will integrate Sanad Aerotech, the specialist aircraft engine MRO business; Sanad Powertech, the energy and industrial MRO service provider; and Sanad Capital (formerly known as Sanad Aero Solutions), a dedicated leasing partner for the global aerospace industry. The new aviation powerhouse will provide holistic and comprehensive solutions to support its customers.

ABU DHABI, UAE: Mubadala Investment Company , the Abu Dhabi-based global investor, has announced the launch of Sanad, a new industrial champion designed to foster Abu Dhabi’s long-term growth in the global aerospace and industrial services sectors.

The Abu Dhabi-based Sanad will build on more than three decades of aviation experience to grow its customer base regionally and globally.

Badr Al-Olama, Head of Mubadala Aerospace, commented: “Sanad will spearhead Mubadala’s strategic investments in key technologies and capabilities to enhance and strengthen its global positioning. As a trusted partner providing holistic services in aviation and industrial MRO, engine financing, and leasing, Sanad will play a key role in promoting Abu Dhabi as a global aerospace hub.”

“We will invest, employ and deploy Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies to transform our global offering to customers. Consolidating our businesses is pivotal to our vision, as we look to unlock synergies across the entire aviation value-chain. Our leadership team has a strong track record of delivering value and the creation of this group is a new milestone that will reinvent the customer experience,” added Al-Olama.

Following the recent rebranding of TS&S businesses into Sanad Aerotech and Sanad Powertech, the new parent company will empower its individual businesses to continue placing its valued customers at the forefront of its ethos.

About Mubadala Investment Company

Mubadala Investment Company is a sovereign investor managing a global portfolio, aimed at generating sustainable financial returns for its shareholder, the Government of Abu Dhabi.

Mubadala’s US $229 billion portfolio spans five continents with interests in multiple sectors including aerospace, ICT, semiconductors, metals and mining, renewable energy, oil and gas, petrochemicals, utilities, healthcare, real estate, pharmaceuticals and medical technology, agribusiness and a global portfolio of financial holdings across all asset classes. Mubadala has offices in Rio de Janeiro, Moscow, New York and San Francisco, with a joint venture in Hong Kong.

Mubadala is a trusted partner, an engaged shareholder and a responsible global company that is committed to world-class standards of governance.

