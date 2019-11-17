Mubadala Aerospace merges its MRO and capital businesses to create a national champion for industrial services
- Sanad is the new identity of Mubadala Aerospace’s aviation and industrial services
ABU DHABI, UAE: Mubadala Investment Company, the Abu Dhabi-based global investor, has announced the launch of Sanad, a new industrial champion designed to foster Abu Dhabi’s long-term growth in the global aerospace and industrial services sectors.
By reinforcing its strategic focus on enhanced customer support through superior engineering and leasing solutions excellence, underpinned by industry-leading innovation and technology, Sanad will integrate Sanad Aerotech, the specialist aircraft engine MRO business; Sanad Powertech, the energy and industrial MRO service provider; and Sanad Capital (formerly known as Sanad Aero Solutions), a dedicated leasing partner for the global aerospace industry. The new aviation powerhouse will provide holistic and comprehensive solutions to support its customers.
The Abu Dhabi-based Sanad will build on more than three decades of aviation experience to grow its customer base regionally and globally.
Badr Al-Olama, Head of Mubadala Aerospace, commented: “Sanad will spearhead Mubadala’s strategic investments in key technologies and capabilities to enhance and strengthen its global positioning. As a trusted partner providing holistic services in aviation and industrial MRO, engine financing, and leasing, Sanad will play a key role in promoting Abu Dhabi as a global aerospace hub.”
“We will invest, employ and deploy Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies to transform our global offering to customers. Consolidating our businesses is pivotal to our vision, as we look to unlock synergies across the entire aviation value-chain. Our leadership team has a strong track record of delivering value and the creation of this group is a new milestone that will reinvent the customer experience,” added Al-Olama.
Following the recent rebranding of TS&S businesses into Sanad Aerotech and Sanad Powertech, the new parent company will empower its individual businesses to continue placing its valued customers at the forefront of its ethos.
-Ends-
For media inquiries, please contact:
Safa Mohammad
Edelman on behalf of Mubadala Investment Company
+971 50 196 3941
safa.mohammad@edelman.com
About Mubadala Investment Company
Mubadala Investment Company is a sovereign investor managing a global portfolio, aimed at generating sustainable financial returns for its shareholder, the Government of Abu Dhabi.
Mubadala’s US $229 billion portfolio spans five continents with interests in multiple sectors including aerospace, ICT, semiconductors, metals and mining, renewable energy, oil and gas, petrochemicals, utilities, healthcare, real estate, pharmaceuticals and medical technology, agribusiness and a global portfolio of financial holdings across all asset classes. Mubadala has offices in Rio de Janeiro, Moscow, New York and San Francisco, with a joint venture in Hong Kong.
Mubadala is a trusted partner, an engaged shareholder and a responsible global company that is committed to world-class standards of governance.© Press Release 2019
Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.
The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.
To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.