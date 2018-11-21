Hala China, a Joint Initiative by Meraas and Dubai Holding, Announces Dubai Fashion Days

DUBAI: Hala China, a joint initiative between Meraas and Dubai Holding, presents Dubai Fashion Days, a citywide fashion festival, co-organised by Arab Fashion Week and JollyTrust. The eight-day celebration of fashion-centric programming seeks to showcase the most exciting design talents from the Middle East, China and the rest of the world, affirming Dubai’s position as both an economic and creative hub for International fashion.

The Seventh Edition of Arab Fashion Week returns to Dubai from 21 st - 28 th November 2018, headlining the new platform co-organised by Arab Fashion Week and JollyTrust, Dubai Fashion Days by Hala China, a joint initiative by Meraas and Dubai Holding.

Dubai Fashion Days will transform Dubai’s fashion scene into a citywide activation at key destinations including City Walk and Dubai Design District (d3) and is supported by the Dubai Design and Fashion Council.

Advertisement

This pioneering cultural initiative sees the most powerful and influential fashion and development institutions of Dubai joining forces, to stage an innovative programme of fashion shows, retail pop-ups, industry talks and exhibitions, that is expected to attract more than 20,000 visitors.

Sheikh Majid Al Mualla, Chairman of Hala China, said: “The inaugural edition of Dubai Fashion Days at City Walk and d3 aligns with Hala China’s strategy to develop ongoing events and explore opportunities in trade, tourism and investment that can mutually benefit our economies. We have worked diligently to bring together industry experts and stakeholders to create an event that aims to positively impact the fashion world. With a strong offline and online presence, we are confident that Dubai Fashion Days will enable Chinese brands to explore the Dubai market and provide them with international exposure. The event will also establish links between UAE-based designers and the Chinese fashion industry.”

Headlining Dubai Fashion Days is the 7th edition of Arab Fashion Week which will take place at City Walk and d3, featuring runway shows from over 30 international and regional UAE designers including; AMATO COUTURE (UAE), ASMARIIA (RUSSIA), BLSSED (UAE), BAV TAILOR (UK), DIANA MAHRACH COUTURE (USA), DANIELLE BENICIO (BRAZIL), DKLTJU (CHINA), HKFG DUBAI CAR|2IE (HONG KONG), HKFG DUBAI MODEMENT (HONG KONG), HUANG JIA PRODUCTION (CHINA), HUMARIFF (RUSSIA), ILSE JARA (PARAGUAY), JOLLYCHIC (CHINA), JUDY & JULIA (CHINA), LA CAVA (CHINA), MICHAEL CINCO (UAE), MOLLY (CHINA), NINA ZANDIA (UAE), OLD TIMES (CHINA), PEARLA COLLECTION (UAE), SHEIN (CHINA), SOPHIA NUBES (SWITZERLAND), SORAYA B COUTURE (UAE), THISNORTHAT (CHINA), TONY MIRANDA (PORTUGAL), VERRAGEE (CHINA), VRO PARDO (PARAGUAY), WTC (CHINA), XIN IS LU (CHINA), XUNRUO (CHINA),YARA BINT SHAKAR (UAE), YOUPPIE! (CHINA), AND YI DAI MEI (CHINA).

In a first for any International Fashion week, collections shown on the runway will be available immediately for sale on the official e-commerce platforms of exclusive online retail partners JollyChic and MarkaVIP, transforming the runway shows into a practical see-now-buy-now revolutionary customer experience.

Jacob Abrian, Founder and Chief Executive of the Arab Fashion Council commented: “Arab Fashion Week is delighted to co-organise this powerful new initiative together with JollyTrust, in partnership with Hala China. The sum of our collective expertise will propel Dubai into new heights on the International Fashion Week Calendar, by providing designers participating in Arab Fashion Week with the unprecedented opportunity to sell their collections from the runway directly to the consumer.”

“Fashion is an expression of culture and a way to seek resonance. It is also an exploration of the future,” commented David Ding, Co-founder and Executive President of Jollychic, the strategic partner of Dubai Fashion Days and leading mobile e-commerce platform in the Middle East. “Emerging designers in China and the Arab world are becoming increasingly influential. Their voices are being heard and ambitions understood. We are very glad to support them on this journey as they seek to gain visibility on the international fashion stage and shape the future of our industry.”

For the first time, Jollychic will present and live stream their closing show at Arab Fashion Week, via their app, so that those unable to attend the show can still feel immersed in the excitement and can purchase directly from the catwalk.

“We aim to provide a seamless user experience to our clients. We are honored to work with all our partners to make Arab Fashion Week and Dubai Fashion Days a world-class event infused with creativity and technology, leveraging our position as a leading e-commerce platform to close the distance between couture, catwalk and consumer,” said Ding.

Aligned to Dubai Fashion Days, ‘China’s Textile Exhibition’ to be held at d3 will present 20 exhibitors from China, connecting Dubai-based designers with fabric suppliers and manufacturing facilities. It will also provide an ideal platform for designers from the two countries to network and exchange experiences and best practices through a series of talks and workshops led by industry experts.

Contacts:

Sarah Bartlett,

+44 7710 170 968

sarah.b@luxury-branding.com

© Press Release 2018