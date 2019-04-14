HSBC to open the first digital branch in Qatar in Msheireb Downtown Doha

The announcement was made during an agreement signing ceremony between Msheireb Properties , the national real estate developer and a subsidiary of Qatar Foundation , and HSBC Bank Middle East, Qatar, the largest international banking organisation in the country. The event was witnessed by the Lord Mayor of London, Peter Esilin, the higher management of Qatar Financial Centre and the UK Embassy in Qatar.

Doha, Qatar: Msheireb Downtown Doha, the smartest and most sustainable fully-built city district in the world and Qatar’s destination for leisure, living and business, will be home to the first HSBC digital branch in the country; HSBC Msheireb.

Set to open in October 2019, HSBC’s new digital bank is the first of its kind for the group and the fourth retail branch in Qatar. HSBC Msheireb will be implementing a series of digital services to make customers’ banking journey smoother and more convenient.

“The new district of Msheireb will be a showcase of the future of financial services and HSBC’s branch there will be a focal point for the delivery of innovative digital banking services as we begin a new phase of our development in Qatar. HSBC’s origins in Qatar date back to 1954 and it is fitting that we are able to demonstrate our commitment to the country as it takes its next steps into the future of digital banking with the opening of a new branch close to the site where we first opened for business.”

Commenting on the agreement, Mr Ali Al-Kuwari, Acting CEO of Msheireb Properties, said: “We are committed to revive Msheireb’s earlier status as the capital’s trade and business hub, by bringing in services and experiences that are SMART, sustainable, innovative and fit for the future of Qatar. We are very happy to see HSBC join our growing list of commercial and financial tenants with its unique digital banking solution that will support the overall vision of Msheireb Downtown Doha.”

HSBC has been operating in Qatar since 1954. The bank currently has three branches operating in Doha including Airport Road, City Center and Salwa Road as well as a network of ATMs in 10 different locations.

About Msheireb Properties

A national real estate development company and a subsidiary of Qatar Foundation established as a commercial venture to support the foundation in achieving the Qatar National Vision 2030. The company aims to enrich people’s lives and improve the overall quality of how they live, work and thrive by creating modern, innovative, and authentic developments.

Msheireb Properties partnered with industry leaders and experts in order to align the architectural lessons of the past with the latest in eco-friendly technologies, in order to employ a new approach to urban planning; one that combines traditional methods and modern technology to preserve the environment as well as the cultural identity of Qatar.

An emerging leader in sustainable development, Msheireb Properties’ new language is used to create buildings of a shared DNA, reviving local heritage and culture through a unified architectural idiom.

Its signature project, Msheireb Downtown Doha, is developing a blueprint for sustainable urban regeneration.

Msheireb Properties received ISO certification from the British Standards Institution for quality (ISO 9001:2015), environmental performance (ISO 14001:2015), occupational health and safety (BS OHSAS 18001:2007), and Risk Management Standard (ISO 31000:2009).

About Msheireb Downtown Doha

Qatar’s latest sustainable and walkable city district and destination for living, leisure, and business. Located in a prime location, it offers retail, commercial, residential and civic services, that will make Msheireb once more the heart of Doha.

Msheireb Downtown Doha is, also, the world’s first fully-built SMART and sustainable city district. With all buildings either Gold or Platinum LEED-certified, the district adheres to the highest standards in green building and SMART services. It revives the old commercial centre at the heart of the capital city, aiming to reverse the western pattern of urban development and to substitute it with walkable, friendly neighbourhoods. Blending the best of Qatar’s architectural heritage with modern design, Msheireb Downtown Doha is the new social hub– a place where it is enjoyable to live, work, shop, visit, and spend time with family and friends.

Msheireb Downtown Doha is home for Msheireb Museums, the first residential Mandarin Oriental Hotel in the Middle East, Al Wadi Hotel -MGallery by AccorHotels, Park Hyatt Hotel, Boutique Hotel, and Barahat Msheireb- the biggest open-air covered pedestrian square in the region. The district also has 800 modern fully-furnished residential units for rent, in addition to a range of mixed-use and commercial buildings that offer a wide array of retail and business services for the people of Qatar.

About HSBC

HSBC in the MENAT Region

HSBC is the largest and most widely represented international banking organisation in the Middle East, North Africa and Turkey (MENAT), with a presence in 9 countries across the region. HSBC has operations in the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Turkey, Qatar, Oman, Bahrain, Kuwait and Algeria. In Saudi Arabia, HSBC is a 40% shareholder of Saudi British Bank (SABB), and a 49% shareholder of HSBC Saudi Arabia for investment banking in the Kingdom.

This presence, the widest reach of any international bank in the region, comprises some 350 offices and around 10,500 employees. In the year ending 31st December 2018, HSBC in the MENAT region made a reported profit before tax of US$ 1,557m.

