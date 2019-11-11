Etisalat launches UAE's first 'Unlimited Calling' with new 'Freedom Unlimited' postpaid plans

With the new ‘Freedom Unlimited’ plans, postpaid customers can choose a plan, based on their need and enjoy complete freedom from calling limits. They can make unlimited calls to mobile, or fixed numbers in the UAE, or majority of international destinations – enabling them to talk non-stop with their loved ones, freely connect with their families back home and enjoy peace of mind.

Abu Dhabi: Etisalat today announced the launch of its new ‘Freedom Unlimited’ plans, offering postpaid customers – for the first time in the UAE - unlimited local and international calls on select plans.

Khaled Elkhouly, Chief Consumer Officer, Etisalat , said: “At Etisalat , we are committed to providing top-notch benefits and bringing in customer-centric innovations that focus on fulfilling our customers’ needs. For postpaid mobile customers, we have constantly introduced best-in-value propositions to meet their growing and changing usage trends.

Etisalat’s ‘Freedom’ journey began with the ‘Your choice….your rules” with the freedom from plans commitment, followed by ‘Roam like Home’ that enables Freedom postpaid customers to continue enjoying local allowances while travelling overseas. We, at Etisalat, are keen on keeping the momentum of ‘Freedom’ going by offering the UAE’s first ‘Unlimited Calling’ options to give our customers the freedom to make unlimited calls whenever they want.”

Postpaid customers also stand to benefit from the limited time ‘Double Data’ promo without any additional charge when they subscribe to one of the eligible new Freedom plans. They can enjoy double data benefit for 12 months, starting from the day of activation.

Additionally, customers can either choose a no commitment option and enjoy complete freedom from a postpaid plan, or get a contract to save more. Customers also avail great benefits at a fair price, and enjoy ‘Smiles Unlimited Buy 1 Get 1’ subscription worth AED 20 a month for unlimited discount vouchers on shopping, dining, wellness and travel.

With ‘Roam Like Home’ access starting from just AED 100/ week, customers can use their local data and minutes on the new ‘Freedom Unlimited’ plans, while roaming across Etisalat’s preferred roaming partners globally. ‘Freedom Unlimited’ customers will also enjoy 100 Wi-Fi hours per month at more than 350 locations, including shopping malls across the UAE when they connect to ‘UAE WiFi by Etisalat’.

To find out more about the plans, please visit www.etisalat.ae/freedomunlimited.

© Press Release 2019