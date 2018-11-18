Demand for infrastructure development unprecedented: Osama Bishai, CEO, Orascom construction 

In the interview, which is now available to view in full here, Bishai said that while reforms had inevitably resulted in challenges for the construction sector, the current level of demand for infrastructure across Egypt could be described as “unprecedented”, with plenty “still to do”.

The pivotal role that Egypt’s broad-based infrastructure drive is playing in driving the country’s economy forward and meeting the demands of a young, growing population was mapped out by Osama Bishai, CEO of Orascom Construction, in an exclusive interview he gave recently to Oxford Business Group’s online broadcasting channel, Global Platform.

“The need for infrastructure, the need for new cities, new housing, new power generation is constant … to be able to sustain the growth of the population and provide a better quality of life,” he told Global Platform.

Bishai explained that energy projects had been a key focus in recent years, as part of a wider bid to add much-needed capacity.

“There was a priority for power generation between the end of 2014 till just recently to fill a gap that was generated by the lack of development in power generation in the past,” he commented.

The projects were beneficial on several levels, he continued, generating albeit temporary employment throughout the supply chain and subcontractors and providing additional power for industry at a time when the country is keen to attract new investment.

Bishai told viewers that the current project pipeline included several initiatives related to transport infrastructure, which will benefit both businesses and the general public. He highlighted, in particular, the expansion planned over the next decade for Cairo’s metro system, which is already the biggest of its kind in the Middle East.

“There has been major growth in road construction which is a great infrastructure network that will allow commerce between different parts of the country and allow investors to distribute their products,” he said. “Transportation is also a big issue, because we have cities with millions of people where infrastructure and public transportation is a must.”

Other projects cited by the CEO included healthcare infrastructure, such as hospital construction, and initiatives to help support the tourism industry, which he described as a potential “gamechanger” for the country.

Bishai cited the New Grand Egyptian Museum, which is currently under construction, as an example of a project capable of significantly raising the country’s profile.

“It will generate a completely different interest and a completely different flow of tourists who would like to come and see this magnificent building overlooking the pyramids,” he told Global Platform.

Marc-André de Blois, OBG’s director of PR and Video Content, said the interview with Bishai indicated that efforts to galvanise Egypt’s economy for the long haul and meet the demands of an increasingly youthful population were gathering momentum.

“While Egypt still faces a number of challenges, such as high unemployment, our interview shows that its bid to put in place the infrastructure needed to facilitate long-term, sustainable growth is progressing,” he said. “I’m delighted that our viewers have been given the opportunity to track the country’s projects - past, present and planned - by hearing firsthand from an industry player heavily involved in bringing several initiatives to fruition.”

