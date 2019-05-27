Dar Al-Ber society distributes Iftar meals to fasting people in Palestine
Dubai: Dar Al-Ber Society, represented by the Charity Projects Department, launched its seasonal Ramadan project for fasting people in Palestine in cooperation with a number of charitable organizations, represented by the Scientific Center for Methodological Studies society and the Scientific Council of the Salafist Call.
Mr. Youssef Al-Yateem, Head of Charity Projects department in Dar Al-Ber society, said that 3,592 of beneficiaries, poor and needy families benefited from the charitable ‘ Iftar or Fast Ending meals” in different parts of Palestine during the first two weeks of Ramadan, pointing out that the society allocated around 130,000 AED for the annual charity project.
