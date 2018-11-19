DEWA awards AED 157 million contract for 60-million-gallon water reservoir construction in Al Lusaily

Dubai: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) awarded a contract worth AED 157 million for the construction of a water reservoir in Al Lusaily, with a storage capacity of 60 million gallons of desalinated water, to increase Dubai’s storage capacity to 890 million gallons.

“The project supports the directives of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to consolidate Dubai’s leading position in the region as an example of an effective and efficient infrastructure for water networks,” said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.