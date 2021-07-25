Cultural Rock Arts in Hima Najran listed as Saudi Arabia's sixth UNESCO World Heritage Site
- The +3000-year-old site is the densest ancient inscription and rock art complex in the world, with over 550 rock art paintings depicting hunting, wildlife, plants, symbols and tools, as well as thousands of inscriptions written in several ancient scripts.
- The ancient Hima Wells provided fresh water to travelers who crossed the Arabian deserts thousands of years ago and still offers fresh water to the local community in the desert of Najran today.
Riyadh – Saudi Arabia’s Cultural Rock Arts in Himã Najrãn has been officially recognized by UNESCO as a World Heritage Site, during the 44th session of the World Heritage Committee in Fuzho, China. The site, the sixth to be enlisted in Saudi Arabia, is home to one of the largest rock art complexes in the world.
Located in Najran, in southwestern Saudi Arabia, Hima was a conduit for caravans on the trade and Hajj routes going to and from the southern parts of Arabia, to the ancient world markets of Arabia, Mesopotamia, the Levant and Egypt. People who passed through the area between pre and post historic times have left behind a substantial collection of rock art depicting hunting, wildlife, plants, symbols, and tools used at the time, as well as thousands of inscriptions written in several ancient scripts, including Musnad, Thamudic, Nabataean and early Arabic.
The wells date back more than 3000 years and were considered a vital source of fresh water in the vast desert of Najran. They still serve fresh water to this day.
“We are thrilled to have this exceptional ancient site recognized by UNESCO as a World Heritage Site. The area has outstanding universal value, providing us with many lessons about the evolution of human culture and life in ancient times,” said Dr. Jasir Alherbish, CEO of the Heritage Commission. “We are working to preserve the area and conduct research to further understand the rock inscriptions, and are looking forward to welcoming more local and international visitors to come and see this historic cultural site for themselves.”
The preservation and protection of the Kingdom’s cultural and natural heritage is a key part of the Kingdom’s 2030 Vision. Overseen by the Heritage Commission, a raft of new discoveries has cemented the country’s reputation as a go-to destination for archeologists, historians and scientists looking to understand human history across the region.
Last year, the Commission announced one of the Kingdom’s most ground-breaking discoveries – ancient human and animal footprints, dating back more than 120,000 years, in Tabuk, marking the first evidence of human life on the Arabian Peninsula.
The Kingdom has also taken serious measures toward protecting national and international heritage. In 2019, the Ministry of Culture signed a Memorandum of Understating with UNESCO to contribute $25 million to the organization’s strategy for the preservation of heritage worldwide.
To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.