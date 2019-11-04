Bilfinger announces appointment of Jon Rokk as President & CEO of the Middle East division
ABU DHABI, UAE/PRNewswire/ -- The leading international industrial services provider Bilfinger has appointed Jon Rokk as President & CEO of the Engineering & Maintenance division in the Middle East. The UK native will oversee the management and leadership of all of Bilfinger's operating entities in the region – Bilfinger Tebodin Middle East, Bilfinger Deutsche Babcock Emirates, Babcock Borsig Services Arabia and Babcock Borsig Steinmüller Kuwait. Bilfinger's Middle East core focus industries are in oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, as well as energy and utilities.
"I am pleased to welcome Jon Rokk, an experienced operations professional. He knows the region, he knows our industries and he will be instrumental in driving our strategy forward in the Middle East," stated Chief Operating Officer, Duncan Hall.
Rokk has over 6 years of experience in the region, and over 20 years' experience in Bilfinger's core industries of oil & gas and chemicals & petrochemicals. He has held a number of executive level positions including Managing Director of Hertel Technical Services, Group Managing Director of the JCM Group and Vice President Services & Development at Sembcorp Utilities UK. Most recently, he was Divisional Director & Group General Manager, as well as a member of the Board of Interserve's Middle East oil and gas businesses.
"Bilfinger has been operating for a long time in the Middle East and some client relationships go back many decades in some areas. With Bilfinger's rich heritage, diverse portfolio, and the Middle East region's growth potential, I'm certain that we will be able to achieve a great deal moving forward," stated President & CEO, Jon Rokk
Bilfinger is a leading international industrial services provider. The Group enhances the efficiency of assets, ensures a high level of availability, and reduces maintenance costs. The portfolio covers the entire value chain from consulting, engineering, manufacturing, assembly, maintenance, plant expansion as well as turnarounds and also includes environmental technologies and digital applications.
The company delivers its services in two service lines: Technologies and Engineering & Maintenance. Bilfinger is primarily active in the regions Continental Europe, Northwest Europe, North America, and the Middle East. Process industry customers come from sectors that include chemicals & petrochemicals, energy & utilities, oil & gas, pharma & biopharma, metallurgy, and cement. With its 36,000 employees, Bilfinger upholds the highest standards of safety and quality and generated revenue of €4.153 billion in financial year 2018. Bilfinger Middle East has been present in the market for over half a century and supports over 200 customers in the oil & gas, chemical & petrochemical, and energy & utilities industries of Egypt, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/805666/Bilfinger_Logo.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1018357/Jon_Rokk.jpg
SOURCE Bilfinger Deutsche Babcock Middle East
Bilfinger Middle East, Communications & Public Affairs; Dima Ajeel, Tel: +971-50-922-7291; Email: dima.ajeel@bilfinger.com
