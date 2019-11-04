Bilfinger announces appointment of Jon Rokk as President & CEO of the Middle East division

ABU DHABI, UAE/PRNewswire/ -- The leading international industrial services provider Bilfinger has appointed Jon Rokk as President & CEO of the Engineering & Maintenance division in the Middle East. The UK native will oversee the management and leadership of all of Bilfinger's operating entities in the region – Bilfinger Tebodin Middle East, Bilfinger Deutsche Babcock Emirates, Babcock Borsig Services Arabia and Babcock Borsig Steinmüller Kuwait. Bilfinger's Middle East core focus industries are in oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, as well as energy and utilities. "I am pleased to welcome Jon Rokk, an experienced operations professional. He knows the region, he knows our industries and he will be instrumental in driving our strategy forward in the Middle East," stated Chief Operating Officer, Duncan Hall.

Rokk has over 6 years of experience in the region, and over 20 years' experience in Bilfinger's core industries of oil & gas and chemicals & petrochemicals. He has held a number of executive level positions including Managing Director of Hertel Technical Services, Group Managing Director of the JCM Group and Vice President Services & Development at Sembcorp Utilities UK. Most recently, he was Divisional Director & Group General Manager, as well as a member of the Board of Interserve's Middle East oil and gas businesses.