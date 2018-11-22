BBK announces Strategic Partnership with Naseej BSC©

One of the leading property developers in Bahrain, Naseej BSC© offers a range of real estate products to property purchasers both in Bahrain and the GCC.Under the terms of the agreement, customers of the Canal View project who require funding in the form of mortgage loans will be advised to consider BBK as the end user funding partner.

BBK, Bahrain’s pioneer in retail and commercial banking, announced today that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Naseej BSC©, commencing a strategic partnership agreement, through which BBK will provide mortgage financing to the customers of the Canal View project located in Dilmunia Island .

Announcing the strategic partnership, Mr. Mohammed Malik, BBK’s Deputy Chief Executive, said: “Our aim is to provide our customers with the best of services and with that, we are delighted to enter into this strategic partnership with Naseej, a leading property developer in Bahrain which has been in the business of developing contemporary residential solutions which our customers can benefit from. In return, customers from all nationalities residing in the Kingdom of Bahrain and the GCC who wish to own a property in the Canal View project will enjoy excellent repayment structures at competitive interest rates and loan terms from BBK.

Mr. Ahmed Al Hammadi, General Manager of Naseej BSC©, said: “We are pleased to initiate this partnership with a reputable bank such as BBK which is a step towards a new age of convenience for our customers. Our main goal is to provide the best residential solutions at affordable prices for those who wish to own a property in the Canal View project.

Customers who are interested to own a residential property in the Canal View project are welcome to apply for a mortgage loan with BBK.

About BBK

BBK has been the pioneer in Commercial Banking for 46 years in the Kingdom of Bahrain. As a revolutionary market leader, BBK has built a name and reputation which is respected locally as well as internationally. To maintain this reputation, BBK has been at the forefront, incorporating the latest technologies to provide the finest services. One example of which is the e-banking solutions offered by BBK, which provide new generation services through its user friendly award winning website www.bbkonline.com, along with the telebanking, cash depository machines and automated teller machines services. BBK is proud to be honored for

its Corporate Governance by the “Hawkamah Institute for the 4th consecutive year. This award has become a prestigious, competitive and highly coveted bank award that highlights the industry’s strong commitment to good corporate governance.

