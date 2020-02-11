Archipelago international's expansion continues with the signing of an agreement in Dubai
JAKARTA, Indonesia: Archipelago International, Southeast Asia's largest privately owned and independent hotel operator, announced a new long-term strategic partnership agreement with Maison Privee, one of Dubai's fastest-growing holiday homes and corporate rental management companies.
The License Agreement will see Archipelago enter the UAE market with the upscale 'Maison Privee powered by Aston' brand. The deal, which involves incorporating Maison Privee onto Archipelago's hotel platform, will also give Maison Privee access to Archipelago's scaling expertise, distribution, marketing and corporate infrastructure in Southeast Asia.
In 2018, Maison Privee announced the securing of a $4m Series A capital investment by a private investor. Both the Series A investment and the License Agreement with Archipelago secure an appropriate platform for Maison Privee to rapidly scale up its room inventory going forward.
Commenting on the deal, Gerard Byrne, Managing Director of Archipelago Overseas, said, "While not unique in the international context, this is the first deal of its kind in the UAE, and not only serves to complement the government's strategic accommodation goals for Expo 2020 but also gives our Southeast Asian customers a broader choice when visiting Dubai directly or via the holy cities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, as part of an Umrah or Hajj plus pilgrim package."
In a joint statement on the transaction Paul Mallee and Rami Shamaa, Co-Founders & Joint Managing Directors of Maison Privee said, "Having successfully secured significant private Series A investment in 2018, it was vital that we created the right environment for that investment to work and to help us achieve our ambitious growth targets over the next three years. Archipelago provides us with this platform and together with the brand equity of Aston and Archipelago's reputation generally, both in this region and in Southeast Asia, we feel very confident about this next stage of our development."
About Archipelago International
Archipelago International operates Indonesia's largest portfolio of over 150 hotels with a further 100 new properties under development across Southeast Asia, the Caribbean, and the Middle East. With 20,000 rooms in more than 60 cities, the Group's high-end to budget brands include ASTON, Alana, Collection by ASTON, Huxley, Kamuela, HARPER, Quest, NEO, favehotels and NOMAD.
About Maison Privee
Maison Privee was founded in March 2017 by Paul Mallee and Rami Shamaa. It is one of Dubai's fastest-growing holiday homes and corporate rental management companies, with a portfolio of over 200 quality apartments, penthouses and villas in the best locations throughout Dubai. Maison Privee provides guests with a true flavor of Dubai by offering 'home away from home' experiences that give guests more space and comfort than a hotel, whilst providing a seamless booking experience and the high level of hospitality that the Middle East is renowned for. Maison Privee drives increased return on investment for property owners by capitalizing on the strong demand for short term rental accommodation from the corporate and tourism sectors. It also offers owners flexible solutions for managing and optimizing residential and hospitality real estate assets.
SOURCE Archipelago International
CONTACT: Erika Anggreini, Corporate Director of Marketing, +6281237903691, erika.a@archipelagointernational.com
