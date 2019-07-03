Amanat portfolio company agrees to acquire three medical facilities in Jeddah Saudi Arabia

Amanat Holdings PJSC (“Amanat”), the GCC’s largest healthcare and education investment company, announces that its portfolio company, International Medical Center (“IMC”), has agreed to the acquisition of 100% of three medical facilities located in North Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Completion is pending regulatory and legal approvals of the Ministry of Health in Saudi Arabia. IMC is a leading tertiary care hospital, with an existing 300 bed capacity, located in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. This new acquisition brings a full suite of complementary medical capabilities in North Jeddah, including a modern primary care center with over 100 highly qualified doctors across multiple specialties; a state-of-the-art radiology center offering a comprehensive range of medical imaging services such as MRI and CT scan machines; and a unique stand-alone day-case surgery units (Tadawi), with four specialized surgery rooms. IMC intends to enhance and upgrade the level of services provided by the acquired healthcare facilities and deploy a hub-and-spoke model to successfully deliver this growth strategy. The acquisition is in line with IMC’s strategic plan to acquire and develop quality healthcare assets across Jeddah and the wider Western region of Saudi Arabia.

Amanat’s investment team has played a central role in this latest corporate development for IMC, bringing its deep experience in healthcare and acquisitions to support the successful completion of the transaction. This partnership illustrates how Amanat’s collaborative approach to its portfolio companies helps them achieve their potential, creating significant value for Amanat shareholders.