Air Arabia launches direct flights between Sharjah and Tunis
Jeddah, KSA: Air Arabia, the Middle East and North Africa’s first and largest low-cost carrier (LCC), announced today the launch of a direct flight from Sharjah to Tunis, Tunisia’s capital city starting July 4, 2019.
The new flight will operate three times a week; on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. The flights depart Sharjah International Airport at 15:30 hours local time arriving at Carthage International Airport in Tunis at 19:05 hours local time. The return flights depart Carthage International Airport in Tunis at 20:05 hours arriving in Sharjah at 05:05 hours local time.
Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer, Air Arabia, said: “We are pleased to add Tunis to our growing destination network from Sharjah offering a new and affordable travel option to visit the country. Tunisia is culture-rich destination with a great appeal for tourism and we look forward to the start of this service that will significantly add to the convenience of residents in both UAE and Tunisia”.
Known for its golden beaches, sunny weather and affordable luxuries, Tunisia offers its visitors a great mix of attractions spreading from its cosmopolitan capital city Tunis to the ancient ruins of Carthage and its coastal resorts.
Air Arabia currently serves Tunisia from its hub in Morocco with direct flights connecting Casablanca and Tunis. Air Arabia now serves over 170 international and domestic routes from its hubs in the UAE, Morocco and Egypt.
About Air Arabia:
Air Arabia (PJSC), listed on the Dubai Financial Market, is the Middle East and North Africa’s leading low-cost carrier (LCC). Air Arabia commenced operations in October 2003 and currently operates a total fleet of 53 new Airbus A320 & A321 aircraft, serving some 170 routes from four hubs in the UAE, Morocco and Egypt. Air Arabia is an award-winning airline that focuses on offering comfort, reliability and value-for-money air travel. For further information, please visit: www.airarabia.com .
