Air Arabia introduces 'SkyTime' its new innovative in-flight entertainment system
- Content on the move will be available for all passengers giving access to various entertainment channels such as TV programs, movies, games and music.
Sharjah: Air Arabia, the first and largest low-cost carrier (LCC) in the Middle East and North Africa, has announced the launch of its new complimentary in-flight entertainment system 'SkyTime' that allows passengers to live stream digital content on smartphones, tablets or laptops while traveling with the carrier. The new innovative entertainment system is now available across Air Arabia’s fleet.
Customers can access ‘SkyTime’ network right after takeoff, and enjoy a wide selection of Hollywood, Bollywood, Arabic and Russian movies, television shows, music, destination tips and games as well as a special offering for younger ones. The system is app-less which makes its usage and access almost effortless.
Commenting on the launch, Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer of Air Arabia, said: “We always seek to make the best use of technology to provide added value to our customers. We are proud to launch ‘SkyTime’, our all new free in-flight entertainment system solely designed to provide customers with add value while onboard Air Arabia flights. This new launch reflects Air Arabia’s commitment to continuously apply innovative solutions aimed at providing real value and convenience to customers”.
Air Arabia customers can access the new system after takeoff by enabling the Wi-Fi connection and selecting the ‘SkyTime’ network. By logging in, they can browse a wide selection of entertainment content in addition to an exclusive feature that provides customers with valuable tips about the city they are traveling to.
Air Arabia is renowned for using cutting edge technology to provide simple and efficient solutions to its customers. The carrier was also the first to introduce an online loyalty system “Airewards” providing customers with the option to earn points based on money spent rather than distance flown.
Air Arabia serves over 155 routes from multiple hubs spread across the UAE, Morocco and Egypt, with a fleet of 54 aircraft, and plans for further expansion in 2019. Air Arabia Group has grown to become a leading publicly listed company consisting of airlines and businesses providing travel and tourism services across the globe.
About Air Arabia:
Air Arabia (PJSC), listed on the Dubai Financial Market, is the Middle East and North Africa’s leading low-cost carrier (LCC). Air Arabia commenced operations in October 2003 and currently operates a fleet of 53 new Airbus A320 aircraft, serving over 150 routes from four hubs in the UAE (SHJ & RKT), Morocco and Egypt. Air Arabia is an award-winning airline that focuses on offering comfort, reliability and value-for-money air travel. For further information, please visit: www.airarabia.com.
For more information, please contact:
Press Office
Air Arabia PJSC
Sharjah, UAE
Tel: +971 6 5088977 | Fax: +971 6 5580031
pressoffice@airarabia.com
