AirWorks launches new DJI Osmo pocket online course

DUBAI, UAE: Osmo Pocket is DJI's most portable 3-axis stabilized gimbal camera, the perfect tool for capturing every moment of life, from the ordinary to the extraordinary. It packs state-of-the art technology into a small and lightweight body-frame that fits in the palm of a hand and even in a pocket (hence, the name). Designed for people always on the move and looking for moments worth sharing, the Osmo Pocket is a trusty companion to shoot smooth footage on the go. However any tool is only as good as the person using it, which is why it's always a good idea to never stop learning. This is why AirWorks has released a new DJI Osmo Pocket online course teaching users about all the features of the camera and how to correctly leverage them to pursue any creative projects. The course is divided into 6 chapters, each one diving into a particular aspect of the Osmo Pocket: the course gives access to video-courses, forums and quizzes that allow students to have an engaging learning experience and feel confident in their video skills. The first introductory chapter can be accessed for free, so anyone interested can get a taste of what is inside the learning platform.

Throughout the duration of the course AirWorks guarantees the assistance of an online instructor to solve any doubts that may come up. At the end of the course a final exam is planned to test the skills learned and to obtain an Official Certificate from DJI Educational.