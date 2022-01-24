Saudi SABIC Agri-Nutrients to acquire 49% of ETG Inputs for $320mln

By Staff Writer , ZAWYA

SABIC Agri-Nutrients Co. has signed a binding agreement to acquire 49 percent in the share capital of ETG Inputs Holdco Ltd., on Monday for an enterprise value of $320 million (1.2 billion Saudi riyals). The acquisition will be financed through own resources in addition to bank facilities, the fertilizer company said in a filing on the Tadawul bourse.

The deal will be based on "cash free, debt free and changes in the working capital adjustment that will be determined at transaction completion," it added.