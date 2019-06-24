Saudi Arabia's SAGO says buys 900,000 tonnes barley

The barley was purchased at an average price of $193.64 a tonne.

DUBAI - Saudi Arabia's state grain buyer SAGO said on Monday it bought 900,000 tonnes of feed barley in an international purchasing tender.

The barley was sought for delivery periods between August and October.

Sago said these purchases were made with shipment period in brackets:

Shipment to Red Sea Ports -

- 60,000 tonnes from Lecureur at $186.99 C&F (Aug. 15-30) - 60,000 tonnes from Glencore at $189.67 C&F (Aug 15-30) - 60,000 tonnes from Nibulon at $191.55 C&F (Aug. 15-30) - 60,000 tonnes from Dreyfus at $193.25 C&F (Aug. 15-30) - 60,000 tonnes from Glencore at $191.14 C&F (Sept. 1-15) - 60,000 tonnes from ADM Hellas at $188.88 C&F (Sept. 1-15) - 60,000 tonnes from Grain Corp at $192.49 C&F (Sept. 1-15) - 60,000 tonnes from Glencore at $193.09 C&F (Sept. 1-15) - 60,000 tonnes from CBH Grain at $195.20 C&F (Sept. 15-30) - 60,000 tonnes from ADM Hellas at $190.88 C&F (Sept. 15-30) - 60,000 tonnes from Lecureur at $189.95 C&F (Oct. 1-15) - 60,000 tonnes from Glencore at $193.96 C&F (Oct. 1-15)

Shipment to Gulf Ports -

- 60,000 tonnes from Dreyfus at $199.95 C&F (Sept. 1-15) - 60,000 tonnes from Soufflet at $205.75 C&F (Sept. 1-15) - 60,000 tonnes from ADM Hellas at $201.88 C&F (Oct. 15-30)

The offered origins were the European Union, Black Sea region, Australia, plus North and South America excluding Canada, SAGO said. The seller has the option to select the origin supplied.

European traders said they expected the Black Sea region including Ukraine and Russia to be among origins selected.

In its last reported barley tender on May 6, SAGO bought 840,000 tonnes.

