Saudi Arabia's SAGO buys 730,000 tonnes barley in tender

The barley was bought at an average price of $211.86 a tonne for May and June arrival, SAGO said.

DUBAI - Saudi Arabia's state grain buyer SAGO said on Monday it had bought 730,000 tonnes of barley in its latest international tender.

The offered origins were the European Union, Australia, Black Sea region, South America and North America (except Canada), said SAGO Governor Ahmad Al Fares. The seller has the option to select the origin.

SAGO said these purchases were made in dollars a tonne with arrival period in brackets.

Shipment to Red Sea Ports (C&F): - 60,000 tonnes from Ameropa at $209.80 C&F (May 15-30) - 60,000 tonnes from Glencore at $215.68 C&F (May 15-30) - 60,000 tonnes from Cargill at $215.97 C&F (May 15-30) - 60,000 tonnes from Cofco Resources at $212.00 C&F (June 1-15) - 60,000 tonnes from Cofco Resources at $212.00 C&F (June 1-15) - 60,000 tonnes from Cofco Resources at $212.88 C&F (June 1-15) - 60,000 tonnes from Cargill at $215.36 C&F (June 1-15) - 60,000 tonnes from Ameropa at $201.50 C&F (June 15-30) - 65,000 tonnes from ADM Hellas at $204.94 C&F (June 15-30) - 65,000 tonnes from ADM Hellas at $206.97 C&F (June 15-30)

Shipment to Gulf Ports (C&F): - 60,000 tonnes from Glencore at $219.29 C&F (June 1-15) - 60,000 tonnes from Bunge at $216.95 C&F (June 15-30)

"I think the European Union and Argentina could well be the main supplier regions to be selected," one European trader said.

Individual ship loads can be 10 percent more or less than 60,000/65,000 tonnes.

SAGO has been absent for an unusually long period from the international barley market since its last purchase of just over 1 million tonnes at an average price of $266.83 a tonne c&f on Nov. 5, 2018.

This reduced global barley demand and helped put sharp downward pressure on barley prices.

It also prompted speculation about whether a change in Saudi import policy is looming. Some traders said rainy weather had helped local fodder crops.

