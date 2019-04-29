Saudi Arabia's SAGO buys 620,000 tonnes of wheat in tender

The wheat was bought at an average price of $233.72 a tonne for arrival between July and September, SAGO said.

DUBAI - Saudi Arabia's state-owned grain buyer, Saudi Grains Organization (SAGO), said on Monday it bought 620,000 tonnes of wheat in its latest international tender.

The offered origins were the European Union, Australia, North America and South America (except Canada). The seller has the option to select the origin.

SAGO said these purchases were made in dollars a tonne, with the arrival period in brackets.

Shipment to Jeddah Sea Port (C&F): - 60,000 tonnes from Holbud Limited at $237.68 C&F (1-10 Jul 2019) - 60,000 tonnes from Holbud Limited at $229.50 C&F (10 - 20 Aug 2019) - 55,000 tonnes from Lansing Trade Group at $237.73 C&F (10-20 Jul 2019) - 65,000 tonnes from Bunge at $233.00 C&F (20 -30 Jul 2019) - 65,000 tonnes from ADM Hellas at $227.38 C&F (1 - 10 Aug 2019) - 65,000 tonnes from ADM Hellas at $221.51 C&F (20 - 30 Aug 2019)

Shipment to Dammam Sea Port (C&F): - 65,000 tonnes from Cofco Resources at $245.61 C&F (10-20 Jul 2019) - 65,000 tonnes from Bunge at $243.00 C&F (1-10 Aug 2019) - 60,000 tonnes from Holbud Limited at $232.50 C&F (20-30 Aug 2019) - 65,000 tonnes from Holbud Limited at $229.47 C&F (1-10 Sep 2019)

(Reporting by Asma Alsharif; Writing by Tuqa Khalid; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Louise Heavens)