#oil and gas|10 March, 2019

Saudi Arabia unveils new gas fields in Red Sea: Falih

Saudi Aramco, will implement the project’s feasibility studies to see the possibility of exploration in this area over the next two years, Al-Falih added.

Image used for illustrative purpose. A view shows Saudi Aramco's Manifa facility, Saudi Arabia June 14, 2015. Picture taken June 14, 2015. Saudi Aramco/Handout via REUTERS

By Staff Writer, Mubasher

Riyadh – Mubasher: Saudi Arabia announced discovering large quantities of gas in the Red Sea, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Saturday, citing the kingdom’s energy minister Khalid Al-Falih as saying.

The state-owned Saudi Arabian Oil Co, known globally as Saudi Aramco, will implement the project’s feasibility studies to see the possibility of exploration in this area over the next two years, Al-Falih added.

On a related note, Aramco, the largest global oil firm, has affirmed the importance of investing in gas industry, in addition to acquiring and developing gas assets over the coming period.

Aramco also plans to take over gas assets in North America in a bid to boost its portfolio.

