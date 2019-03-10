Saudi Arabia unveils new gas fields in Red Sea: Falih

Riyadh – Mubasher: Saudi Arabia announced discovering large quantities of gas in the Red Sea, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Saturday, citing the kingdom’s energy minister Khalid Al-Falih as saying.

The state-owned Saudi Arabian Oil Co, known globally as Saudi Aramco, will implement the project’s feasibility studies to see the possibility of exploration in this area over the next two years, Al-Falih added.