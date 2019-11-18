  1. Home
equities|18 November, 2019

India plans strategic stake sales in 28 state-run companies -minister

The government has so far raised $2.43bln in the 2019/20 fiscal year ending in March

Image used for illustrative purpose. An Air India Airbus A320neo plane takes off in Colomiers near Toulouse, France, December 13, 2017.

REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
By Manoj Kumar, Reuters News

NEW DELHI - India's cabinet has given 'in-principle' approval for the sale of strategic stakes in 28 state-run companies including state carrier Air India, junior finance minister Anurag Singh Thakur told lawmakers on Monday.

The government has so far raised 173.64 billion rupees ($2.43 billion) in the 2019/20 fiscal year ending in March, against the full-year's target of 1.05 trillion rupees, the minister said in a written reply in the lower house of parliament. ($1 = 71.3500 Indian rupees)

