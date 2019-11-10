  1. Home
  2. Markets
  3. Equities
  4. Article
oil and gas|10 November, 2019

Dana Gas's collections rise 16.7% in 9M

According to Dana Gas natural gas demand in the MENA region is expected to grow by 2040 by 40%

Dana Gas and Crescent Petroleum to Increase Gas Production from Khor Mor Field by 63% within Two Years. Image used for illustrative purpose.

Dana Gas and Crescent Petroleum to Increase Gas Production from Khor Mor Field by 63% within Two Years. Image used for illustrative purpose.

Dana Gas / Handout via Zawya
By Staff Writer, Mubasher

Abu Dhabi: Dana Gas announced that its collections have increased by 16.7% year-on-year (YoY) to AED 844 million ($230 million) during the first nine months of 2019.

Collections from Dana Gas Egypt were $105 million during the nine-month period, in line with the $111 million received in the same period of 2018, while collections from the Company’s Zora gas field in the UAE stood at $7.3 million, the company said in a statement on Sunday.

Moreover, the company saw a growth in returns from its share of Pearl Petroleum Company sales in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI) by 52% to $118 million by the end of September, compared with $77 million in the same period in 2018.

Dana Gas owns a 35% stake in Pearl Petroleum and has received cash dividends of $68.3 million from Pearl over this period.

“Our overall collections are higher at $230 million, and our strong in-country relationships have continued to benefit our overall business performance. We are committed to operating all our assets to maximise production and value for all our stakeholders,” said Patrick Allman-Ward, CEO of Dana Gas.

According to Dana Gas, the first and largest regional private sector natural gas company in the Middle East, natural gas demand in the Middle East and North Africa region is expected to grow by 2040 by 40%, while demand on oil will increase by 10 million barrels per day (b/d).

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2019 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.

© Mubasher 2019

More From Equities

Most Read

Stock Market Data

Powered By Knowledge Direct