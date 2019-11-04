  1. Home
Abu Dhabi announces Murban crude listing, increase in oil and gas reserves

By Maher Chmaytelli, Reuters News

DUBAI - Abu Dhabi's Supreme Petroleum Council approved on Monday the listing of Abu Dhabi National Oil Co's Murban crude on a stock exchange, the emirate's crown prince said on Twitter.

The council ''announced major increases in Abu Dhabi oil and gas reserves and made historic decision to list on a stock exchange,'' Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan tweeted.

(Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli; editing by Ghaida Ghantous) ((maher.chmaytelli@thomsonreuters.com;))

