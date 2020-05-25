  1. Home
25 May, 2020

French consortium launches production for saliva-based COVID screening test

The test would be performed by a healthcare professional and involves collecting less than 1 millilitre of saliva from a patient

A staff member works on coronavirus serology tests at the Biogroup-LCD laboratory's technical platform in Levallois-Perret, near Paris after France began a gradual end to a nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, France, May 18, 2020.

Reuters/Benoit Tessier
By Sudip Kar-Gupta, Reuters News

PARIS - A French consortium announced on Monday the launch of the production phase for a saliva-based screening test to detect the COVID-19 coronavirus.

The consortium said the test would be performed by a healthcare professional and involves collecting less than 1 millilitre of saliva from a patient. The sample is then deposited in two tubes heated to 65C, and a subsequent reading screens the tested patients for the presence of the virus.

The consortium - comprised of French companies Vogo, SKILLCELL and the CNRS SYS2DIAG laboratory - hoped its 'EasyCov' product would enter the French market from mid-June onwards.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Kim Coghill) ((sudip.kargupta@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 53 84;))

