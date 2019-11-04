Fire causes damage at another World Heritage site in Japan

TOKYO - A fire damaged at least one building at a World Heritage site in Japan on Monday, a fire department official said, just days after a blaze destroyed much of another Japanese World Heritage site, on its southern island of Okinawa.

Monday's fire broke out at a site featuring traditional gassho-zukuri houses in Gifu Prefecture, central Japan, a fire department official said. The houses were built hundreds of years ago and are known for their thatched roofs.