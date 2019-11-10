Extending maternity leave in private sector will create conducive working environment: Bodour Al Qasimi

SHARJAH- Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of Sharjah Baby Friendly Office, has called for extending maternity leave benefits for mothers working in the UAE’s private sector, in order to create a working environment conducive to expectant and new mothers, one that protects their rights and paves the way for unhindered development. On the occasion of the centenary of the first international labour standards on maternity protection and coinciding with the National Breastfeeding Week observed in the UAE from November 6–10, Sheikha Bodour said: "There is no doubt that many private sector companies are fully commitment to providing a supportive work environment for working mothers, yet there remains a need to expand and continue these efforts to keep up with new challenges facing women in the workplace."

"Extending maternity leave for the private sector is an essential step to achieving social justice and true women’s empowerment. For many women, motherhood is an essential element of life. We cannot truly empower women if we fail to protect maternity," Sheikha Bodour added. Sheikha Bodour stated: "Adopting the highest standards that safeguard the rights of working mothers, will in turn support the nation’s development process and women's empowerment efforts. Under the UAE Labour Law, women working in the private sector are entitled to 45 days of full pay for maternity leave and dedicated breastfeeding hours for 18 months post-delivery." "More than five years ago, under the directives of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, our emirate became the first in the UAE to grant a 90-day maternity leave to all mothers working in Sharjah’s government departments. It is because family systems are at the core of Sharjah’s vision of human-centric development," Sheikha Bodour continued.