Britons who break lockdown face fine -PM Johnson's spokesman

LONDON- Britons who flout the government's instructions to stay at home face on-the-spot fines of 30 pounds ($35) which could rise significantly if needed, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said on Tuesday.

On Monday, Johnson said Britons would only be allowed out to shop for basic necessities, exercise, for a medical need, to provide care or to travel to work where absolutely necessary. Gatherings of more than two people in public who do not live together are banned.