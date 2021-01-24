Kuwait limits overseas airport arrivals after COVID-19 variant detected

Kuwaiti newspapers earlier reported the decision, citing unnamed sources. Kuwait's civil aviation authority could not be immediately reached for comment.

KUWAIT- Kuwait on Sunday reduced the number of daily overseas airline passenger arrivals by 80% to 1,000 to manage the spread of a new coronavirus variant, a source told Reuters.

The Gulf state on Tuesday reported its first cases of a more contagious coronavirus variant, which the health ministry said had been detected in two women returning from Britain.

State-owned Kuwait Airways on Friday said it would operate fewer services between Jan. 24 and Feb. 6 following instructions from health authorities and the state aviation regulation.

Domestic workers and transit passengers were exempted from the new arrivals limit, it said.

Newspaper Al-Anbaa reported that the health ministry had requested the airport to be closed but that authorities instead decided to limit the number of arrivals.

