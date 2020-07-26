Dubai-bound flyers from 29 countries to take COVID-19 tests twice

Effective August 1, UAE-bound passengers, including tourists, will be required to take a COVID-19 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test no more than four days before departure, Emirates said on its latest notice to flyers.

Travellers flying to Dubai from at least 29 countries will be required to take a coronavirus test twice starting next month, according to a new advisory.

However, the airline noted that travellers from nearly 30 select countries will also be tested for coronavirus upon arrival at the airport.

“From [August 1, 2020], all passengers traveling to Dubai, including passengers connecting in Dubai, must have a negative COVID-19 test certificate. The test must be taken a maximum of 96 hours before departure,” the airline said.

“From [August 1, 2020] you must also take a COVID-19 PCR test on arrival in Dubai if you travelled from any of the points of origin [included in the new list],” it added.

Dubai started welcoming international tourists early this month after several weeks of coronavirus lockdown.

The mandatory coronavirus test on arrival applies to flyers from:

Afghanistan

Armenia

Brazil

Bangladesh

Djibouti

Egypt

Eritrea

India

Indonesia

Iran

Iraq

Kazakhstan

Kyrgyzstan

Lebanon

Montenegro

Nigeria

Pakistan

Philippines

Russian Federation

Serbia

Somalia

South Africa

Sri Lanka

Sudan

Tajikistan

Tanzania

Turkmenistan

USA

Uzbekistan



According to Emirates, passengers who take a PCR test on arrival in Dubai will be asked to self-isolate until the results are out.

Only those who test negative will be allowed to go outside, while those who test positive must follow the advice of the Dubai Health Authority and stay in self-isolation.

Passengers must also download the COVID-19 smart app when they arrive in the emirate.

The airline announced on Thursday that it will shoulder the cost of quarantine for all its passengers traveling to Dubai, as well as pay for up to 150,000 euros ($174,000) in medical treatment in cases where the flyers get infected during their travel.

