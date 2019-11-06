  1. Home
  2. Economy
  3. Article
lebanon|06 November, 2019

World Bank ready to support Lebanon, urges formation of new government

World Bank said on Wednesday it stood ready to extend all possible support to a new Lebanese government

Buildings are seen in Beirut, Lebanon September 26, 2018.

Buildings are seen in Beirut, Lebanon September 26, 2018.

REUTERS/Jamal Saidi
By Ellen Francis, Reuters News

BEIRUT- The World Bank said on Wednesday it stood ready to extend all possible support to a new Lebanese government that was committed to good governance and creating opportunities for its citizens.

The rapid formation of a government that meets the expectations of all Lebanese people is the most urgent step required in Lebanon, the bank said in a statement after its World Bank regional director Saroj Kumar Jha met with Lebanese President Michel Aoun on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Ellen Francis; Writing by Tom Arnold Editing by Gareth Jones) ((Tom.Arnold@thomsonreuters.com; +442075428510; Reuters Messaging: tom.arnold.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

More From Economy

Most Read

Stock Market Data

Powered By Knowledge Direct