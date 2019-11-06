U.S. productivity drops by most since Q4 2015

The Labor Department said on Wednesday nonfarm productivity, which measures hourly output per worker, fell at a 0.3% annualized rate between July and September, the biggest decline in almost four years. The last drop that was sharper was in the fourth quarter of 2015.

WASHINGTON- American workers were unexpectedly less productive during the third quarter, with growth in their output failing to keep up with hours worked.

The decline might set back the prospects of a pick-up expected by some economists in the trend growth rate for productivity following 2017 tax law changes partially aimed at fostering investment.

Analysts had expected productivity growth of 0.9% during the quarter.

Part of the surprise owes to a modest upward revision in the Labor Department's estimate for productivity growth during the second quarter, to 2.5% growth from a previous estimate of 2.3%.

With the revisions, labor productivity was 1.4% higher in the third quarter than in the same period of 2018. That is a tenth of a point higher than the 1.3% average annual growth rate of 2007-2018, but well below the 2.1% long-run average between 1947 and 2018.

Labor productivity also declined in the factory sector for the second straight quarter, falling at a 0.1% annual rate in the third quarter.

Unit labor costs, the price of labor per single unit of output, rose at a 3.6% rate in the third quarter.

Hours worked rose at a 2.4% rate, while output was up 2.1%. (Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Andrea Ricci)