  1. Home
  2. Economy
  3. Article
election|07 November, 2019

UK's Javid says would spend up to 3% of GDP on infrastructure

Investment in long-term projects like road and rail would not exceed 3% of gross domestic product

By Kylie MacLellan and William Schomberg, Reuters News

MANCHESTER, England - British finance minister Sajid Javid said a new Conservative government would introduce a fiscal rule allowing it to spend billions of pounds more on infrastructure up to 3% of annual economic output.

Javid, who said it was a responsible time to invest in the country, said he would keep a balanced current budget for day-to-day spending, but would borrow more to invest.

He said investment in long-term projects like road and rail would not exceed 3% of gross domestic product.

(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan and William Schomberg; writing by Kate Holton) ((kate.holton@thomsonreuters.com; 0044 207 542 8560; Reuters Messaging: kate.holton.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

More From Economy

Most Read

Stock Market Data

Powered By Knowledge Direct