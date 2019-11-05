UK new car sales fall nearly 7% in October - SMMT

LONDON - British new car registrations fell by 6.7% on the year in October, dragged down by a 13% fall by individual buyers, an industry group said, blaming "economic and political uncertainty" as Britain prepares for an election that will shape the outcome of Brexit.

A total of 143,251 vehicles were sold last month, according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), down from 153,599 in October 2018.