Slump in consumption, exports push Germany into recession in Q1

Capital investments fell by 6.9%, private consumption by 3.2% and exports by 3.1%

An empty street near Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church is pictured in Berlin, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Germany, March 25, 2020.

REUTERS/Reinhard Krause
By Joseph Nasr, Reuters News

BERLIN - A slump in capital investments, private consumption and exports pushed the German economy into a recession in the first quarter, detailed data showed on Monday, giving a glimpse of the damage caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Federal Statistics Office said capital investments fell by 6.9%, private consumption by 3.2% and exports by 3.1%.

This meant that private consumption took off 1.7 percentage points of overall economic activity and net trade shaved off 0.8 percentage points, leading to a first-quarter contraction of 2.2%.

