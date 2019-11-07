  1. Home
Saudi king receives CIA chief in Riyadh - state media

Saudi King Salman received director of the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency in Riyadh, Saudi state news agency SPA reported

Saudi Arabia's King Salman walks past Russian honour guards during a welcoming ceremony upon his arrival at Vnukovo airport outside Moscow, Russia October 4, 2017. Image for illustrative purposes

REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
By Sylvia Westall, Reuters News

DUBAI- Saudi Arabia's King Salman received the director of the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency in Riyadh, the Saudi state news agency SPA reported on Thursday.

It said the king and Gina Haspel discussed topics of interest but gave no further details about the meeting that was also attended by the Saudi foreign and interior ministers as well as the U.S. ambassador to the kingdom.

The U.S Department of Justice has accused two former Twitter employees of spying for Saudi Arabia, a complaint filed on Wednesday showed. Riyadh has so for not publicly commented on the charges. 

(Reporting by Sylvia Westall, Editing by Ghaida Ghantous and Jon Boyle) ((sylvia.westall@thomsonreuters.com; Dubai Newsroom +971 4453 6488; Reuters Messaging: sylvia.westall.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

