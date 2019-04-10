Saudi Arabia's GDP growth to hit 1.8% in 2019: report

Saudi Arabia is expected to record a gross domestic product (GDP) growth of 2.1% in 2020, the IMF said in its latest World Economic Outlook (WEO) report.

Mubasher: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has maintained its forecast for the Saudi Arabian economic growth at 1.8% for fiscal year 2019.

Moreover, the IMF estimated the kingdom’s GDP growth at 2.2% for 2018, according to the report.

Furthermore, the Washington-based fund forecast the economic growth of the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) to slip to 1.3% in 2019, versus expectations of 2.2% released in January.

In January, the IMF projected that Saudi Arabia would achieve the sixth highest economic growth in 2020 among 15 global economies chosen by the US-based organization.

In December, Saudi finance minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan stated that all indicators show that the kingdom would see a GDP growth of 2.6% this year, versus 2.3% in 2018.

